The Easiest Way To Get More Refills (And Save Money) With Your Soda Maker

If your love of soda has made the thought of sipping on plain water a painful one, then you likely live in fear of your beloved soda maker running out of gas. Of course, it's a good idea to keep a spare canister or two for whenever that happens, but the cost of those little cans of compressed CO2 keeps adding up, to say nothing of how quickly they seem to empty. Fortunately, there's an easy and cost-effective solution to that — simply get a bigger, third-party CO2 cylinder and hook it up to your machine.

If you don't have to worry about the cost of frequent cylinder changes, there's a lot more you can do with your soda maker. From making sparkling wine using a Soda Stream to using the appliance to keep salad greens fresh, you'll be surprised by the versatility. However, some actions, like using the machine to carbonate anything other than water and even attaching third-party accessories, like an adaptor hose, may void the warranty. It's up to you how adventurous you want to get.

Aesthetics are important, and most modern soda makers look sleek. Therefore, while sourcing a 20-gallon tank and installing it are relatively easy, you also have to integrate the large tank into your space. Fortunately, you'll rarely have to change it, and buying a long 5-foot soda machine adapter hose can help you come up with creative solutions to keep that cylinder out of sight.