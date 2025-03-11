LongHorn Steakhouse Steaks, Ranked Worst To Best
The popular chain LongHorn Steakhouse is known for their tasty steaks, plus a generous sampling of sides like baked potatoes and broccoli. There are almost 600 individual locations around the United States; only a handful of states don't have a LongHorn Steakhouse within their borders.
The chain offers multiple cuts of steak, and each has pros and cons. That said, they all do get the LongHorn Steakhouse treatment with seasoning blends and a nice charred crust. LongHorn Steakhouse prepares all steaks to order, accommodating special requests for doneness as well as pairing with recommended sides. A few are available on platters, but all come with two sides and included bread.
We tried seven of the cuts, including some of the most popular options, to see which were the best. We ordered all of the steaks medium, to get a good idea of how they compare when cooked similarly. Tasting each for flavor and texture, we noted which were best for those who prefer a leaner cut and which had the most rich flavor. We also considered the prices, which range from $16.50 to over $35. Size and cut have a big impact on the cost of each steak, but there's something for everyone at LongHorn Steakhouse.
7. Renegade Sirloin
The Renegade Sirloin is a leaner cut, but still well-seasoned. This is generally the toughest cut served at LongHorn Steakhouse, which was the main reason it ended up further down our list. Because it doesn't have a lot of fat within the meat, it's best to get the Renegade Sirloin on the rarer side than you otherwise might order your steak in order to keep it from getting tough as it cooks. You can order your steak according to personal preference, ranging from a blue steak that is barely cooked to a well-done steak, which is cooked all the way through.
It's a perfect budget-friendly option at just $16.50 for a 6-ounce steak. You can also pay a few dollars more and upgrade to an 8-ounce steak. The steak comes with one side and you can add toppings like a parmesan crust or grilled shrimp. But even as is, this is a decent steak with a lot of great flavor, especially in the seasoned crust. When you taste it side-by-side with one of the fattier cuts, you'll notice the tougher texture, however. This was the main reason that it ended up at the bottom of our list, although we'd still recommend getting it if you want a steak without spending a lot.
6. New York Strip
If you like the cross char of a good steak, the LongHorn Steakhouse New York Strip is the cut for you. This crust brings a lot of flavor to the meat thanks to the Maillard reaction that occurs as it chars.
The New York strip only comes in 12-ounces and costs just over $27, comparable to the ribeye. But while the ribeye has a good amount of marbling, the New York strip is a tougher cut of meat. It has a lot of seasoning, however, so if you like a super flavorful crust, this is a great cut to order. Those who want a more tender steak might be a bit disappointed with this compared to other menu options. One of the key differences between a New York Strip and a ribeye, which is also on the menu at LongHorn Steakhouse, is the amount of marbling. New York strip steaks tend to have less fat throughout the cut, which means a slightly tougher meat in the end.
You can get it with a parmesan crust, mushrooms, lobster tail, or grilled shrimp. These tasty additions add a little extra zing, but the New York strip is already very flavorful on its own. It's a good steak and we enjoyed eating it, but if you're able to spend a little bit more money, opt for a more tender option instead. You'll get a similar flavor without the toughness characteristic of a New York strip.
5. The Longhorn Porterhouse
If you're really hungry, the LongHorn Porterhouse might be just the cut that you're looking for. The LongHorn Steakhouse version is both sizable and full of flavor. A porterhouse is similar to a T-bone and has a bone running down the middle with one steak on each side. The bone in the middle keeps it juicy and adds flavor.
This is a large 22-ounce steak and great for sharing. It costs $34.50, which is on the higher side for a single steak, but a great value given the large size. If you know that you'll be sharing this steak with another person at your table, it can actually end up being less expensive to split the porterhouse than order two individual steaks. It comes with two sides and the option to add a parmesan crust, grilled shrimp, lobster tail, or mushrooms.
The only reason that this steak didn't rank at the top of our list was its massive size. For most diners, the 22-ounce steak will be more than they can enjoy in a single meal, so it's best for a smaller selection of restaurant patrons. But if you want the largest steak you can get, because you're sharing or because you just love steak that much, it's a top option to consider.
4. Flo's Filet
Flo's Filet is one of the top menu items at LongHorn Steakhouse and has been served since the restaurant opened in 1981. It has a lot of seasoning on the outside of the meat, which adds a lot of flavor. It is very salty with a good peppery bite and a nice crunch thanks to the searing process.
Depending on how you order it, this filet comes in a variety of thicknesses. The kitchen will weigh your filet to get the right size, opting for a thicker cut if you order it rare to medium or a thinner cut if you like your steak more well-done. This ensures that it develops a nice charred crust on the outside without overcooking the inside.
Flo's Filet comes in a 6-ounce steak for $26 or a 9-ounce for $31.50. You can customize the temperature of your steak as well as get it without the signature seasoning, although this was our favorite aspect of this menu item. Like other steaks, you can get toppings such as mushrooms or a parmesan crust. However, we liked the default crust so much that we'd recommend enjoying it as is.
3. Ribeye
A ribeye is a steakhouse classic and the LongHorn Steakhouse version is one of the most popular and best-selling menu items at the restaurant. The seasoning is pretty bold, but still lets the meatiness of the cut shine through. Be ready for some peppery bites as well as those with a lot of salt and keep a glass of water or other beverage handy. You can pair this steak with baked or mashed potatoes for a classic steakhouse pairing or opt for a salad if you want to add some crisp. If you want to go with a surf and turf favorite, add a lobster tail to your steak as well.
You can get the 12-ounce ribeye, which is super tender and flavorful, for just over $27, making it a good value as well. The ribeye only comes in one size, which might not work for those who want a smaller cut or those ordering a meal to share. Grilling is a classic ribeye preparation method, and the technique is perfectly executed at LongHorn Steakhouse.
It has a lot of marbling but not so much fat that you can't enjoy the meat. You'll get 12 ounces of meat that is well-seasoned and delicious with little to no gristle or fat that you need to cut off. When you envision a LongHorn Steakhouse steak, there's a good chance that this is what you're picturing.
2. Fire-Grilled T-bone
A T-bone steak has a bone running right down the middle, which adds flavor and keeps the steak juicy. On one side is a New York strip, the exact same cut that you can order on its own at LongHorn Steakhouse. On the other side is a tenderloin, which is the smaller of the two steaks included in this cut. Because it's actually two steaks in one, the T-bone is a massive 18 ounces and costs just under $31. Be ready for a large steak, but keep in mind that a good amount of the cut is actually bone. This means you won't get a full 18-ounces of meat, but it's crucial for adding flavor and keeping the meat from getting tough as it cooks.
The big difference between the T-bone and other cuts is the char seasoning used. It's full of flavor and the searing process adds a hint of fire-grilled smokey taste as well. For the rarest bites, look close to the bone and stick closer to the edges for more well-done meat, although your steak can be cooked to order and will be cut for uniform preparation.
1. Outlaw Ribeye
Top flavor, tender texture, and a just-right size, the Outlaw Ribeye has everything that we could want in a steak. There is just enough marbling in this large steak, which also includes the bone, making it super juicy and rich. This particular LongHorn Steakhouse menu item boasts a delicious seasoning blend on the outside that enhances the flavor and is perfect for sharing. If you're worried about spending over $33 on a large 20-ounce steak, don't worry. It's a great value with plenty of meat that you can split for two diners at the table. If you share it, the end result ends up being one of the least expensive options with one of the best tastes and textures.
Like the other steaks at Outback, you can add extra toppings but we liked it as-is. The seasoning blend used on the Outlaw Ribeye adds just enough salt to bring out the meat's natural flavor, plus develop a nice crust as it sears. This cut is also cooked over the flames to add extra depth and a delicious exterior. The inside was super tender thanks to a good amount of marbling, earning the Outlaw ribeye the coveted top spot on our rankings list.
Methodology
To compile the most accurate ranking of LongHorn Steakhouse steaks, we tried them all side-by-side. We sampled all of the steaks at LongHorn Steakhouse, ordered medium, plus some of their most popular sides, to get a true comparison. Looking for great taste, texture, and seasoning, we were able to pick our favorite and make mention of other cuts that would work well for different diners.
We also considered price, since some of the cuts that had great taste were on the expensive side and some of the steaks that were more budget-friendly were great for specific styles. We looked at size as well, making note of which cuts we'd enjoy on a single plate and which would make a great meal for two. Some of the most expensive steaks on the menu were so massive that we ended up splitting them, which made them one of the best values at LongHorn Steakhouse. Overall, there weren't any bad steaks, only those that were great and those that were exceptionally great.