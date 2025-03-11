LongHorn Steakhouse Steaks, Ranked Worst To Best

The popular chain LongHorn Steakhouse is known for their tasty steaks, plus a generous sampling of sides like baked potatoes and broccoli. There are almost 600 individual locations around the United States; only a handful of states don't have a LongHorn Steakhouse within their borders.

The chain offers multiple cuts of steak, and each has pros and cons. That said, they all do get the LongHorn Steakhouse treatment with seasoning blends and a nice charred crust. LongHorn Steakhouse prepares all steaks to order, accommodating special requests for doneness as well as pairing with recommended sides. A few are available on platters, but all come with two sides and included bread.

We tried seven of the cuts, including some of the most popular options, to see which were the best. We ordered all of the steaks medium, to get a good idea of how they compare when cooked similarly. Tasting each for flavor and texture, we noted which were best for those who prefer a leaner cut and which had the most rich flavor. We also considered the prices, which range from $16.50 to over $35. Size and cut have a big impact on the cost of each steak, but there's something for everyone at LongHorn Steakhouse.