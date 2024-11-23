The Breakfast Fast Food Chain That Puts Pancake Batter In Its Omelets

If you're looking to avoid making common omelet mistakes, breakfast restaurants and diners often have just the tricks you need to serve up the tastiest omelet imaginable. While some of these cooking hacks are hidden within heavily-guarded secret recipes, others are more accessible. Case in point: IHOP has revealed how it makes those incredible, mouthwatering omelets. In an interesting nod to the restaurant's affinity for pancakes, IHOP actually adds pancake batter directly to its omelet mix.

The International House of Pancakes shares this cooking strategy in its nutritional FAQ, stating, "It is marked that the Omelettes contain wheat and gluten as they are made with a splash of Buttermilk Pancake batter." The pancake batter also features in the restaurant's burritos and bowls. Due to the presence of pancake batter, IHOP's omelets, burritos, and bowls are not an option for those adhering to a gluten-free diet. But why would the chain add in pancake batter to its omelets in the first place?