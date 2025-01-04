10 Burger King Secret Menu Items And How To Order Them
One of the most popular aspects of the Burger King brand is that it puts the customers in control of their burger destinies. From the bygone slogan "Have It Your Way" to the modernized "You Rule," customizing your Whopper has long been one of Burger King's primary selling points. Over the years, Burger King fans have taken these slogans to the next level by inventing a secret menu of their own.
Much like the secret menu items at McDonald's and other fast food restaurants, ordering these items is something that you can either request from the Burger King staff or assemble yourself. Remember, if your local Burger King can't or won't accommodate your secret menu item order, just be cool and put on your DIY cap because all the building blocks are here.
The following list contains 10 of the most notable secret menu items available from Burger King, along with some tips on how to order them or build them yourself. It's a fun list to explore, but there are definitely a few items that you should prioritize over others.
The BK BLT
A traditional BLT consists of bacon, lettuce, and tomato, which is an easy enough combo to pull off anywhere really. A BK BLT, on the other hand, includes a flame-broiled Whopper Jr. patty for some meaty heft to the traditional sandwich. Regardless of where or what you're eating, bacon only makes things taste better, and there's a scientific reason for that. Adding a few strips of bacon to any one of Burger King's non-bacon-themed sandwiches is only going to spruce things up.
There's also not a lot to whipping up a BK BLT — just order a Whopper Jr. with lettuce and tomato only (no pickles or onions) and ask for bacon to be added. You can definitely do the same with a Whopper, but there is something demure about the Whopper Jr. that makes this particular item work. When your meal arrives, the BK BLT is a perfectly serviceable burger, and the bacon flavor does a lot to enhance the original. I still think the Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger from Wendy's might edge this one out a bit, but those who enjoy the flame-broiled flavor of Burger King will definitely enjoy this.
The Mustard Whopper
While there is nothing wrong with the default combo of ketchup and mayo that Burger King adds to its Whoppers, sometimes you need the more mature flavor of some yellow mustard. Luckily, this is an easy accommodation at Burger King. The best ways to do this are to either order mustard in addition to the ketchup and mayo or just swap the latter two for a hefty squirt of the yellow stuff.
I am not one to turn up my nose at the ketchup/mayo/mustard combo, but I have to say that I like the Whopper better when mustard is the only condiment on board. There's a backyard barbecue flavor aesthetic that emanates from yellow mustard and a flame-broiled burger patty — the smokiness from the meat and the acid from the mustard just meld together nicely. I also think that adding one more liquid ingredient to a burger that already has mayo, ketchup, tomatoes, and pickles is just asking for trouble.
The BK Surf and Turf
If a menu has both a burger and a fish sandwich, it's only a matter of time before someone puts them together. I'm usually a fan of this practice, but the BK Surf and Turf has a few conceptual issues that simply made me appreciate Burger King's Big Fish sandwich for what it accomplishes as a solo item.
For starters, the Big Fish and its centerpiece of fried Alaskan pollock that Burger King uses are one of the best fast food fish sandwiches on the market. A menu like Burger King isn't one I'd necessarily associate with subtlety, but it's the subtlety of the Big Fish that makes it such a winner. It's got a lighter, fluffier bun, and the fish patty is mild with only a little crunch from the breading. The only loud notes you get from this sandwich come from the mayo and pickles, but even then, they're only adding a bit of textural and flavor contrast when they show up.
The BK Surf and Turf kind of wrecks all that subtlety by adding a Whopper or Whopper Jr. patty to the mix. For this secret menu item, you can try to order the Big Fish and ask that a Whopper patty be added. Or just order both and combine them on your own. In theory, I think the burger and fish patty sandwich can be a win, but Burger King made its fish sandwich into too much of a delicate diva to accommodate the brusque flavors of a flame-broiled burger.
The BK Bird 'N Beef
Fast food menus as we know them have been built upon the concept of taking two small burgers and combining them into one big burger. So, when we use existing menu items to do this on our own as part of this secret menu quest, we're just doing our part as agents of fast food evolution. In this case, I am referring to the BK Bird 'N Beef, which is what you get when you split a Burger King Double Whopper Jr. in half and place a Chicken Jr. in the middle before reassembling it. Burger King's chicken options are usually mid-tier at best when ranked alongside other fast food chicken sandwiches, and the Double Whopper Jr. is decent on its own, so the hope with this particular mash-up is that you'll get something greater than the sum of its parts.
The result is a tower of meat and bread, every bite of which presents a complicated challenge of engineering. Once you squash the whole thing down as flat as possible, this beast becomes a bit easier to devour, but it does make you acutely aware of how fluffy Burger King's buns are. While this realization may make you appreciate these items next time you order them on their own, it's really more of a hindrance in this specific combination. The buns overwhelm the flavors of everything else, even managing to wash out the flame-broiled burger patties.
The Big Whopp
There are times when fast food fans take a moment to consider what the world would be like if Burger King had originally invented the Big Mac. What would stay the same? What would be different? If those are the kinds of questions that keep you up at night, then the Big Whopp is the sandwich for you.
Taking its name from its McDonald's cousin, the Big Whopp is a secret menu item you'd want to make yourself. The best way to do this is to order a Double Whopper with cheese and a Whopper. Take the heel bun from the Whopper, and slap it between the two patties of the Double Whopper, and voila! You get flame-broiled flavor with the same double stack aesthetics.
While the Big Whopp does have a lot to offer in the realm of sheer burger capacity, you'll definitely want to swap out the ketchup and mayo for Burger King's signature Stacker Sauce. It's tough to compete with Big Mac Sauce, which you can recreate at home, but the Stacker Sauce is a worthy substitute.
The Quad Whopp
When you're craving a burger that feels more like eating meatloaf, the Double Whopper just doesn't cut it. This is where the secret menu's Quad Whopp comes in. As the name implies, a Quad Whopp is a Double Whopper with 100% more burger patties. Not for the faint of heart, this is the kind of burger you tackle primarily for bragging rights. Each Whopper patty is a quarter pound of beef, which means four patties will net you an even pound of meat. Tall order? You got that right.
While you can ask for a Whopper with four burger patties at the drive through, you may not always be accommodated — Burger King employees are just looking out for you, after all. If that's the case, the best way to get your Quad Whopp on is to order two Double Whoppers with cheese and build your own. I can't stress enough the necessity of the cheese on this monstrosity — it helps bind that onslaught of burger patties together and keeps everything from drying out.
I can't really say that I recommend the Quad Whopp, though I am glad I gave it a try. There is a kind of exponential degree of meatiness that becomes glaringly evident when you break the two-patty barrier. Pushing that envelope with four patties is fast food fringe science at its most risky.
The Quad Stacker
Those who wish to take on a meat quest as bombastic as the Quad Whopp albeit with smaller patties will want to try the Quad Stacker. This is a throwback to the BK Stackers that debuted in 2006 but are no longer on the menu. Stackers were essentially bacon cheeseburgers that came with up to four burger patties. Since this is an item that Burger King can prepare with the ingredients on hand, sometimes your local Burger King team will accommodate this secret menu order — just ask for a Quad Stacker, which is the original menu item's name.
If you need to go the DIY route for this, the best way is to order two Bacon Double Cheeseburgers and hold all the veggies and condiments. From there, you simply ditch the buns of the second burger and add all of its respective meat and cheese to the first. If you want to recreate the original, you can ask for Stacker Sauce instead of the existing condiments, but it's not a necessity. There's something to be said about simply enjoying four burger patties covered in melted cheese and bacon for what they are.
The BK Club
Burger King's Original Chicken Sandwich is a classic in its own right, and there isn't much I would do to improve its existing formula. The mayo, the hoagie bun, the oblong chicken patty are all perfect in my opinion. However, throwing some bacon in and calling it a club sandwich can be a fun way to mix things up a bit.
It's an easy secret menu item to order as the Burger King team will put bacon on just about anything if you are nice about it. In general, I like the addition of bacon here — it's bacon after all — but I do think that it messed with the saltiness ratios a little bit. The Original Chicken Sandwich is a greasy little dude, and it doesn't need any help when it comes to sodium levels. The smokiness of the bacon imparts some nice flavor highlights to the whole sandwich, but oddly enough, this is one of those fast food items that doesn't benefit from a side of bacon. Maybe if Burger King ever gets wise and starts adding bacon fat to its mayonnaise, we'll have a condiment worthy of the Original Chicken Sandwich.
The BK Chicken Parm
Burger King has relegated its Italian Original Chicken Sandwich to the limited-time promotion section of its menu, but fans can recreate the classic and then some whenever they like. Burger King first released this item as an Original Chicken Sandwich with marinara and mozzarella cheese instead of lettuce and mayo. The secret menu's BK Chicken Parm, on the other hand, takes advantage of the restaurant's Mozzarella Fries with spectacular effect.
To start, order an Original Chicken Sandwich without mayo and lettuce and add a side of Mozzarella Fries, which will come with a cup of marinara dipping sauce. Take off the sandwich's top bun, add your Mozzarella Fries, and then slather all that marinara on top. Replace the top bun and queue up the classic "Mambo Italiano" song because you're in chicken parm country now.
Where I wasn't as impressed with adding bacon to the Original Chicken Sandwich, this combo was well worth the effort. I was a little concerned about the synergy between the fried mozzarella and the fried chicken, but as long as your marinara is spread out properly, all you get is chicken parm goodness.
The Frozen Soda Float
Burger King's line of frozen sodas is a great beverage alternative when you're after something with a bit more of a dessert vibe. If you're really craving something sweet and satisfying, a soda float using flavors beyond the standard root beer float may just do the trick. At the moment, Burger King offers Frozen Coke, Frozen Blue Raspberry Fanta, and Frozen Wild Cherry Fanta. By ordering up your favorite option and then mixing in some vanilla soft serve, you've got yourself something special in a cup.
This secret menu item is one that will require some DIY elbow grease, but there's really not much to whipping up this chilly dessert. Once you've got your favorite frozen soda in mind -– I myself am partial to the Frozen Coke -– simply order that sucker up with a vanilla soft serve cup or cone. Take a few drinks of the frozen soda and then add a liberal scoop of the soft serve to the drink. Consume with a spoon until the soft serve melts and then slurp down the rest with a straw.
Regardless of which flavor you select, there's really no going wrong with this combo. You've got the sweetness overload of the frozen sodas with all that lovely slushy texture that blends into a creamy bite of soft serve. If this didn't require as much effort to build, I'd definitely order it more often.