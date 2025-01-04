10 Burger King Secret Menu Items And How To Order Them

One of the most popular aspects of the Burger King brand is that it puts the customers in control of their burger destinies. From the bygone slogan "Have It Your Way" to the modernized "You Rule," customizing your Whopper has long been one of Burger King's primary selling points. Over the years, Burger King fans have taken these slogans to the next level by inventing a secret menu of their own.

Much like the secret menu items at McDonald's and other fast food restaurants, ordering these items is something that you can either request from the Burger King staff or assemble yourself. Remember, if your local Burger King can't or won't accommodate your secret menu item order, just be cool and put on your DIY cap because all the building blocks are here.

The following list contains 10 of the most notable secret menu items available from Burger King, along with some tips on how to order them or build them yourself. It's a fun list to explore, but there are definitely a few items that you should prioritize over others.