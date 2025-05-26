16 Foods That Benefit From A Dash Of MSG

If we were giving out awards for the most vilified foods ever made, monosodium glutamate (MSG) would certainly be at the top of the list. This crystalline powder is a food additive that increases umami — a flavor that's often defined as being "savory" or "meaty." The glutamate ("G" in MSG) naturally appears in a range of foods, including tomatoes, mushrooms, processed meats, and nuts. So, when you add MSG to a food, you are essentially turning up the umami dial and, in turn, honing the four other flavors: bitter, sweet, salty, and sour.

Despite the controversy over the years, MSG is "generally recognized as safe" (GRAS) by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and research has debunked the longstanding myth of "Chinese restaurant syndrome," firmly establishing that MSG is safe for consumption (via National Library of Medicine).

If you didn't grow up cooking Asian food, or just have zero familiarity with how to work with this ingredient, you're in luck. We've come up with some of the tastiest ways to use this magic, concentrated umami dust to flavor a range of foods.