The Umami Ingredient That Packs Scrambled Eggs With Flavor
Scrambled eggs are a heavily debated topic, with plenty of ways to spice up this otherwise basic breakfast dish. But creative chefs are discovering a secret umami ingredient that packs a serious punch for the day's most important meal. You've probably tried to master the best techniques for stirring your eggs, or tried scrambling them with tasty add-ins like cheese, chives, or tomatoes. For the ultimate scrambled egg flavor booster, look no further than that bottle of soy sauce you usually reserve for stir fries.
Scrambled eggs don't need much to achieve perfection, just a bit of seasoning to complement the creaminess of the eggs. But while salt and pepper are standard add-ins, a dash of soy sauce can easily replace that salt and bring with it a burst of additional flavor. This flavor punch has recently taken the culinary world by storm with "Top Chef" contestants pioneering creative uses for soy sauce as a salt substitute. The hack is giving both home cooks and professional chefs a whole new direction to take the morning scrambles in.
To add even more fun to your breakfast scramble, keep in mind that not all soy sauces are created equal. You can get your basic soy, premium, and even a dark variety that has a deeper, darker color and a sweeter taste, thanks to a longer fermentation process. There is even a gluten-free option (tamari), and don't even get us started on the different kinds of Korean soy sauces! This umami ingredient lets you explore a world of possibilities while you try out different options to create the taste that suits you.
What exactly is umami?
Umami may sound like one of those social media buzz words, but the truth is that it's very real, and it's a big deal when it comes to our food. Umami is a taste classification, meaning that just like our other four tastes (sweet, salty, bitter, and sour), it helps us identify the flavors we experience from the foods we eat. In the case of umami, it refers to the flavor burst we get from something savory.
The word "umami" comes from "umai," the Japanese word for delicious, and the word has become synonymous with anything that gives us a burst of savory flavor. The flavor of umami comes from glutamate, guanylate, and inosinate, three substances that occur naturally in meats and vegetables. It's known to intensify the other flavors it is added to, and it's often associated with things like mushrooms, cheeses, tomatoes, and seafood. It's particularly prevalent in Asian cuisines that use ingredients like soy sauce, miso, and mirin. It is a flavor that can make us salivate, make us want more of something, and make us say, "Wow!" when we take that first bite.
When it comes to using umami to elevate your breakfast, adding soy sauce to eggs when they first go into the pan and are still in liquid form is the key to incorporating the flavor evenly throughout scrambled eggs. This allows the umami to permeate the entire dish, making each bite activate the savory receptors on your tongue. And when it comes to the power of umami, it's important to remember that a little bit goes a long way, so start off with just a little soy sauce and experiment with the flavor until you find the amount that is just right for you.