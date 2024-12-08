The Umami Ingredient That Packs Scrambled Eggs With Flavor

Scrambled eggs are a heavily debated topic, with plenty of ways to spice up this otherwise basic breakfast dish. But creative chefs are discovering a secret umami ingredient that packs a serious punch for the day's most important meal. You've probably tried to master the best techniques for stirring your eggs, or tried scrambling them with tasty add-ins like cheese, chives, or tomatoes. For the ultimate scrambled egg flavor booster, look no further than that bottle of soy sauce you usually reserve for stir fries.

Scrambled eggs don't need much to achieve perfection, just a bit of seasoning to complement the creaminess of the eggs. But while salt and pepper are standard add-ins, a dash of soy sauce can easily replace that salt and bring with it a burst of additional flavor. This flavor punch has recently taken the culinary world by storm with "Top Chef" contestants pioneering creative uses for soy sauce as a salt substitute. The hack is giving both home cooks and professional chefs a whole new direction to take the morning scrambles in.

To add even more fun to your breakfast scramble, keep in mind that not all soy sauces are created equal. You can get your basic soy, premium, and even a dark variety that has a deeper, darker color and a sweeter taste, thanks to a longer fermentation process. There is even a gluten-free option (tamari), and don't even get us started on the different kinds of Korean soy sauces! This umami ingredient lets you explore a world of possibilities while you try out different options to create the taste that suits you.