Make Your Fried Rice Unforgettable With One Extra Ingredient

Although mirin is similar to sake, the two are not identical: Mirin is made with a mix of regular steamed rice, koji rice (rice that's been fermented with a special fungus), and shochu, a Japanese spirit that can be made with rice, barley, sweet potatoes, or other plants. (Sake doesn't contain any shochu but is made with yeast instead.) It's typically fermented for a month or two, though it can be aged over several years, turning darker. There are a few different types. "Hon mirin" is the purest, while "aji mirin" may be padded with additives like corn syrup. You should be able to find mirin in Asian grocery stores; supermarkets like Walmart may also carry it.

Mirin is considered by some to be the key to making fried rice taste restaurant-quality. You won't need to add much of it to reap the benefits: A tablespoon should be enough, although some recipes use a bit more or less. Remember, it's sweet, so don't overdo it and turn your dish into fried rice pudding. Mix it together with the other liquids (like soy sauce and sesame oil) and stir them in at the same time as the rice, mixing them up so everything gets evenly coated.

If you're looking to add even more flavor, don't stop at mirin – break out some fish sauce (but be sparing, too much will make the dish a salt bomb). You can add it during the same step.