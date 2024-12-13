The One Seasoning That Gives Your Steak Unforgettable Umami

Whether you're grilling, sous vide cooking, or pan searing your steaks, there are tons of ways to introduce additional flavor to your carefully prepared cuts. Take a page out of the book of flavor-boosting steakhouse secrets and pile on the butter. Garlic and herbs are also simple additions that take steak to another level. There's even science behind why beef and red wine make the perfect pair. And, believe it or not, there's even an ingredient that can increase your steaks' umami qualities.

Monosodium glutamate, best known as MSG, is the quickest way to amplify the umami quotient of your steak. Yes, steak is already plenty umami. Other descriptions like "savory," or even just "meaty" are used pretty interchangeably — and most steaks are already both. So shouldn't there be a ceiling to this whole thing? Well, when it comes to punch-packing flavors, the sky's the limit, bovine baby. But like a lot of life's most delicious elements, a little bit goes a long way.