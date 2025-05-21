14 Grocery Stores With The Best Rewards Programs
It's no secret that food costs have risen in recent years, throwing many people's grocery budgets out the window. If you're looking to manage your budget a bit more mindfully and save a few dollars where you can, your first step should be signing up for the best grocery store rewards programs.
While not every grocery chain offers an outstanding loyalty program, some stores make it easy for customers to save some serious dough on everyday items, like food, toiletries, and other household essentials. And don't worry, there's no printer or Sunday newspaper coupon inserts required! Using exclusive savings offers, digital coupons, rewards and bonuses, and periodic freebies, these stores have created comprehensive savings programs that truly benefit customers; this list includes both national and regional chains, so before cracking open your wallet or using tap-to-pay, find out how to save money on your next trip to the grocery store and make the most out of store loyalty programs.
Costco
Costco's membership-only shopping model offers its members some great benefits, including affordable pricing on bulk items and the beloved $1.50 hot dog-soda combo. But, in addition to the standard Gold Star perks available to all members, Costco offers additional savings for people who choose their higher-tiered executive membership plan.
Executive members save on all Costco services, including auto and home insurance, bottled water delivery, and more. But while those savings surely all add up, arguably the best part about a Costco executive membership is the annual 2% reward all executive members receive on qualified Costco purchases. Members can save on both in-store and online Costco purchases. Costco caps executive annual 2% rewards at $1,250, and rewards can be redeemed in the warehouse at checkout.
If you're a frequent Costco shopper looking for even more deals, another money-saving offer to consider is the Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi. This card, available exclusively to Costco members, of course, offers 5% back on Costco gas station purchases, 4% on other eligible gas and electric vehicle charging stations, 3% back on restaurants and travel (including Costco travel — another benefit of having a Costco membership!), 2% back on all other Costco and Costco.com purchases, and a flat 1% on any other purchases outside of Costco. The card can be used anywhere that accepts Visa, and additional benefits include no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees.
Kroger
Kroger's free rewards membership is designed to simplify your grocery shopping. With over $600 in digital coupons available to clip weekly (for everything from produce and other grocery staples to personal items and paper goods), Kroger's exclusive savings program can really help shoppers save some cash.
In addition to the weekly coupons, rewards members have access to exclusive sales and personalized offers based on their shopping habits. Rewards members earn points on their purchases (one point for every dollar spent on groceries and general merchandise) that can be redeemed for rewards cash to spend on future purchases or fuel discounts. The membership also offer cash-back deals for purchasing specific offers each week.
Kroger also offers a paid membership called Kroger Boost that's available for either $69 per year or $8.99 per month. Boost members earn double points on purchases and receive additional boost-exclusive offers. They're also eligible for free next-day grocery delivery, a service that costs between $7.95 and $10.95 per order, based on your order's date and time slot. If you do the math, Kroger Boost essentially pays for itself as long as you plan to order at least one delivery each month.
And speaking of Kroger grocery delivery, unlike many other services, Kroger says tipping its delivery drivers isn't necessary (already covered). The only exception to this would be in areas where Kroger uses a third-party delivery service like Instacart rather than its own delivery teams or when you're shopping at a Kroger affiliate store.
Winn-Dixie
Winn-Dixie, a regional grocery chain owned by Southeastern Grocers, operates in five southeastern states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi. Winn-Dixie's rewards program is simple; all you need to do is make an account to earn points on every purchase. Members earn one point for every two dollars spent, and 100 points are equivalent to $1 in free groceries. This may not sound like much right off the bat, but the secret to saving big bucks at Winn-Dixie is by taking advantage of its percent-back and multiplier bonus offers. These deals can earn you as many as 20-30 times the points of an average grocery trip without a multiplier.
Another benefit of becoming a Winn-Dixie rewards member is that all sale prices, BOGO items, and special offers are members-only deals. So while anyone is welcome to shop there, members are guaranteed to get the lowest prices. Shoppers also receive personalized deals to help them save money on things they already purchase.
Shoppers get a coupon for $5 off their purchase just for signing up for the rewards program, and they'll also receive a birthday coupon good for a free item, like a container of ice cream.
Target
Target's free loyalty program, Target Circle, is an easy way to access and use a variety of store and manufacturer's coupons for everyday products. Available coupons can change at any time, but often include discounts for products like paper towels, dish soap, vitamins, and other household essentials.
In addition to the automatic and clippable coupons, Target also launches weekly Circle bonuses, some of which are available to all customers, and others are personalized based on your individual shopping habits. These bonus deal rewards are usually either an offer to get a specific amount off your purchase total, challenges to earn Target gift cards, or percentages off specific items.
Besides their free program, Target also has a paid rewards program, Target Circle 360, which includes everything available with the Target Circle program with added benefits like no-rush returns, unlimited same-day delivery, and more. Members of Target Circle 360 are also offered an additional monthly freebie bonus where they can pick from a list of items specific to that month and redeem their coupon to get one for free.
Target customers can also benefit from an additional 5% savings on all of their purchases when they use their Target Circle card, which is offered as a debit card, credit card, or reloadable card that essentially works like a Target gift card, so there's an option for anyone. Overall, Target's rewards program is a great way to save some cash, but there are even more Target money-saving grocery secrets you won't want to miss.
Walmart
Walmart Rewards is a digital perk exclusive to Walmart+ members that offers the opportunity to earn cash back on certain items. Rewards can be earned on both in-store and online purchases, and, once earned, can be redeemed at checkout.
A Walmart+ membership currently costs $98 per year or $8.17 per month, and in addition to Walmart Rewards, members also benefit from additional perks including early access to deals, free prescription delivery, fuel savings, free delivery, and free no minimum shipping. Walmart also exclusively offers members access to Walmart Scan & Go, so they can skip the checkout line and purchase their groceries entirely through their phone as they shop. There are lots of additional, non-grocery-related perks too, like a free subscription to Paramount+ streaming service, discounts at Burger King, free tire repair and road hazard warranty at Walmart Auto Care Centers, and the ability to make Walmart returns from the comfort of your home with free return pick-up.
Another way to earn a little cash back is by signing up for the Walmart MoneyCard, a debit card that offers 3% cash back on Walmart.com purchases, 2% cash back at Walmart fuel stations, and 1% cash back at Walmart stores. However, while there's no credit check or minimum balance requirements to get a card, there is a monthly fee, unless you direct deposit $500 or more each month. Additionally, cash-back rewards earnings are limited to $75 per year, so if you're a frequent Walmart shopper, you might reach that cap rather quickly.
Publix
Club Publix is a free loyalty program for Publix shoppers that offers a variety of digital coupons available for shoppers to clip each week, as well as personalized savings called Publix perks, which are based on your unique shopping patterns. These perks, like $2/$10 purchase, for example, are random and vary for every shopper, but receiving one is always a pleasant surprise.
Plus, Club Publix members also get early access to the weekly sales ad, so they can get a head start on planning their grocery list and getting the best deals of the week. Publix adopted its slogan, "Where Shopping is a Pleasure," in 1954, and it really strives to make that statement a reality. Club Publix members are gifted special coupons on certain occasions so they can select free items like cake, ice cream, and flower bouquets on their birthday, half birthday, and membership anniversaries.
If you've never shopped at Publix before, it may seem expensive at first. But if you know how to save money by combining Club Publix deals with the weekly sales and BOGO offers, Publix can be a rewarding place to shop. If you're checking it out for the first time, here are 11 items you need to buy on your first trip to Publix.
Sprouts
Sprouts Farmers Market may be a higher-end specialty grocery store, but saving money is still possible! First, download the Sprouts app and sign up for a digital Sprouts account to get access to exclusive sales, weekly deals, and more than $100 in digital coupons. New users can also get free pickup or delivery on their first order. Sprouts coupons update monthly, and exclusive offers pop up periodically, so it's good to check back now and then, even if Sprouts isn't your everyday grocery store.
In addition to this national program, Sprouts currently has another program called Sprouts Rewards, where members earn 10 points for every dollar spent on eligible products in stores and online. Points convert to a two-dollar reward for every 1,000 points accrued. To redeem rewards, just scan the barcode on your Sprouts app or enter your phone number at checkout at a participating store.
This rewards program appears to be in a trial run, as it's only available in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, and Tucson, Arizona at the moment. Sprouts hasn't spoken on any current plans to expand the Sprouts Rewards program, but even if you live in a state that isn't currently participating, there are still other benefits worth checking out.
Sam's Club
If you've never been a member, you may wonder how Sam's Club compares to Costco, or whether it's even worth getting a membership, so let's break it down: Sam's Club offers two membership tiers, the Club level and the Plus level.
The Club level is essentially the equivalent of Costco's Gold Star level and will cost $50/year for basic access to the wholesale club and a few standard perks, like members-only fuel savings and free curbside pickup on orders over $50.
The Plus level, where members get an additional 2% Sam's cash back on purchases (up to $500 per year), and other perks like free shipping and delivery from the club on orders over $50, discounts on pharmacy and optical purchases, and savings at Sam's Club Tire and Battery Centers. Plus members are even able to shop up to two hours early in stores to enjoy reduced crowds.
Sam's Club also offers a time-saving Scan & Go feature to its members, allowing shoppers to skip the checkout line and get on with the rest of their day quickly and conveniently. Sam's Club also promotes a members-only Mastercard where users can earn 5% back on gas (up to $6,000 per year and 1% after reaching the cap), 3% on dining, and 1% on all other purchases. All members are eligible to apply for this card, regardless of their membership tier, but it's important to note that Plus members earn 3% back on Sam's Club purchases while Club members only get 1% back.
BJ's Wholesale Club
BJ's is a third, somewhat lesser-known, wholesale club, but it's earned its spot on the list thanks to its robust rewards program. BJ's basic membership, the Club card, is currently $55 per year and allows access to in-store and online savings, and fuel-saving discount opportunities when purchasing certain items.
The club's premium membership is called the Club+ card, and it comes with a number of additional perks, like 2% back in rewards on BJ's purchases, and an instant 5¢ off per gallon when scanning your membership card at BJ's Gas locations. In addition, the Club+ membership comes with free curbside order pickup and two free same-day deliveries on orders $50 or more during each annual membership period. The only stipulation to be aware of with this card is that rewards are maxed at $500 in any 12-month period.
BJ's One and BJ's One+ are the wholesale club's Mastercard offers that members can apply for. Cardholders earn between 3-5% back in rewards on eligible purchases at BJ's, 1.5-2% back in rewards outside of the wholesale club, and receive an instant 10-15¢ off per gallon of fuel at BJ's Gas locations. Neither of these credit cards has a cap on the amount of rewards cardholders can earn annually.
No matter the BJ's reward program you opt for, rewards do not expire for the lifetime of your membership, so you can save up your cashback rewards or spend them right away — whichever option fits you best.
The Fresh Market
Headquartered in North Carolina and currently located in 22 states across the U.S, The Fresh Market is a relatively small chain of about 164 stores. The Fresh Market stores offer an artisanal shopping experience and supply specialty products with an emphasis on food from local companies.
If you have a Fresh Market local to you, you'll want to join The Fresh Market Ultimate Loyalty Experience. This free program allows loyalty members to earn rewards for free and discounted products, are eligible for exclusive savings and members-only pricing, and get a free slice of birthday cake when visiting during their birthday month. Member pricing and offers are available both in stores and online, and are personalized based on your local market and shopping habits. The store's rewards program is a bit on the smaller side, but a deal's a deal, especially when shopping at a specialty market with unique items.
Whole Foods Market
Perhaps you've heard the saying, "Whole Foods, whole paycheck." And while it's true that Whole Foods is known as a premium specialty grocery store, it actually offer a decent rewards program that saves shoppers some money, though there are some specific requirements to qualify for the deals.
After being acquired by Amazon in 2017, Whole Foods began offering Amazon Prime members exclusive discounts and other benefits, including weekly Prime member deals every Tuesday and Friday. Prime members also get an additional 10% off all weekly sale items, whether purchasing in store or online for pickup or delivery. An additional 5% cash back discount is also available to shoppers who check out using their Prime Visa card.
Shoppers can also complete their Whole Foods shopping on Amazon's website and have it delivered within two hours for a small fee or available for free pickup within an hour in select U.S. cities. Non-Prime members are able to place online orders as well, with added fees based on order size and the requested delivery window. Launching this online element caused some confusion for shoppers who weren't sure about the difference between Whole Foods and Amazon Fresh, but ordering Whole Foods through Amazon is surprisingly straightforward once you give it a try.
H-E-B
Certain Texas-born brands, like Buc-ee's, have earned a cult-like fan base for creating not just a great product, but a great consumer experience. When it comes to grocery shopping in Texas, anyone will tell you that H-E-B is the place to go.
H-E-B's loyal following isn't just by chance. The grocery chain is known for its dedicated employees and stellar-quality customer service, so it's no surprise that it's been ranked as the best grocery store in the country. H-E-B's free rewards program provides shoppers with an extensive list of digital coupons for literally hundreds of discounted and free items. Find deals on everything from dog food and toiletries to baked beans and frozen pizza. New coupons are released each Wednesday and expire the following Tuesday, so be sure to check back often to get the best deals.
Another way to save even more at H-E-B is with their Visa card. H-E-B Visa Cardholders get an unlimited 5% cashback on H-E-B brands and an unlimited 1.5% back on all other purchases. And, even better, the H-E-B credit card has no annual fee, so that's one less thing to worry about.
ShopRite
ShopRite is a northeastern regional grocery store that currently operates in six states: Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. The ShopRite Price Plus club card is ShopRite's free rewards program offered to all shoppers — simply sign up with a phone number and start earning rewards.
ShopRite's Price Plus Club members can conveniently clip weekly digital coupons on the grocer's app or website and redeem them by keying in their phone number at checkout. ShopRite also personalizes offers based on the brands you purchase, so members often receive additional printed coupons at checkout and exclusive savings in the mail, too.
Price Plus Club members also benefit from special holiday promotions that allow them to earn free items like turkey, ham, frozen mac and cheese, and even plant-based meat alternatives to help offset the cost of expensive holiday dinners.
Besides earning these holiday rewards, Price Plus Club members will tell you the best time of year to shop at ShopRite is during its annual CannCan Sale, which has been held each January since 1971. Despite its name, the sale isn't just for canned goods; Other items, like frozen foods, toiletries, and cleaning products, are also discounted during this multi-week sale. While the Can-Can Sale is open to all shoppers, Price Plus Club members can often stack their digital coupons on top of already-lower sale prices.
Hy-Vee
Hy-Vee is a Midwestern and Southern grocery chain with stores currently located in eight states: Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. The chain's free rewards program, Hy-Vee Perks, offers shoppers exclusive savings on hundreds of items with members-only pricing and digital coupons that get loaded straight to your rewards account. Rewards members also earn fuel saver rewards when purchasing specific items at Hy-Vee, earning them discounts that can be redeemed at Hy-Vee, Shell, Sinclair's, and Casey's gas stations.
In addition to their free program, shoppers can sign up for the Hy-Vee Perks Plus membership for even more savings. The premium savings program costs $12.95 monthly or $99 per year, and it includes free delivery and express pickup on online grocery orders of $24.95 or more — a savings of $9.95 per order. Perks Plus members can also earn even more fuel saver rewards on qualifying in-store or online purchases.