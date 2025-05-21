14 Grocery Stores With The Best Rewards Programs

Kroger's free rewards membership is designed to simplify your grocery shopping. With over $600 in digital coupons available to clip weekly (for everything from produce and other grocery staples to personal items and paper goods), Kroger's exclusive savings program can really help shoppers save some cash.

In addition to the weekly coupons, rewards members have access to exclusive sales and personalized offers based on their shopping habits. Rewards members earn points on their purchases (one point for every dollar spent on groceries and general merchandise) that can be redeemed for rewards cash to spend on future purchases or fuel discounts. The membership also offer cash-back deals for purchasing specific offers each week.

Kroger also offers a paid membership called Kroger Boost that's available for either $69 per year or $8.99 per month. Boost members earn double points on purchases and receive additional boost-exclusive offers. They're also eligible for free next-day grocery delivery, a service that costs between $7.95 and $10.95 per order, based on your order's date and time slot. If you do the math, Kroger Boost essentially pays for itself as long as you plan to order at least one delivery each month.

And speaking of Kroger grocery delivery, unlike many other services, Kroger says tipping its delivery drivers isn't necessary (already covered). The only exception to this would be in areas where Kroger uses a third-party delivery service like Instacart rather than its own delivery teams or when you're shopping at a Kroger affiliate store.