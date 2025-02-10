What's The Difference Between Amazon Fresh And Whole Foods?

If you're one of the millions of customers who order your groceries online through Amazon or shop at premium health food retailer Whole Foods, you might be wondering about the apparent crossover between these businesses. Both Whole Foods and Amazon Fresh are major brands in the grocery retail space (though neither is considered the largest grocery chain in the U.S.), but ever since Amazon bought Whole Foods back in 2017, it's become harder to tell them apart.

It's especially confusing since Amazon offers the option to shop the entire Whole Foods catalogue online — fresh foods included. So what makes Whole Foods distinct from Amazon Fresh? For one thing, they began as entirely separate businesses and still operate semi-independently. Whole Foods got its starts as a brick-and-mortar natural foods store in Austin, Texas, in 1980, and though it has since massively expanded and branched into online ordering (attracting some controversy along the way), the focus of the business still remains on its physical locations.

Contrast that with Amazon Fresh, which launched in 2007 as Amazon's online-only grocery delivery service, but has since opened up a number of physical locations notable for their cashier-less checkout models. These days, both Whole Foods and Amazon Fresh are owned by parent company Amazon, but while much of the technology they use is the same, the two brands still have different images, business models, and mission statements.