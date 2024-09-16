Costco Vs Sam's Club: Which Membership Is A Better Value?

Grocery stores are a dime a dozen, but wholesale clubs aren't nearly as common. When it comes to retail chains that are as big in size as the scope of available products, there are two giant companies that tower over all the rest: Costco and Sam's Club. Both stores were founded in the same year, forever changing the way many Americans shop. Sam Walton, creator of the Walmart empire, opened the first Sam's Club on April 7, 1983, in Midwest City, Oklahoma. Five months later, on September 15, Jim Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman opened the first Costco in Seattle, Washington. In the four decades since, the stores have opened hundreds of locations throughout the country.

Unlike other retailers that sell goods ranging from groceries to furniture, warehouse clubs are exclusively available to card-holding members. While paying to shop somewhere might seem silly, a membership at Costco or Sam's Club comes with plenty of perks. Not only are groceries and household goods often significantly cheaper than at regular stores, but there are also many special services that make a membership worthwhile. From pharmacies to tire centers, Costco and Sam's Club are as close to true one-stop shops as you can get. However, between differences in shopping experiences and store brands, these competing clubs aren't identical. If you're deciding between the two or considering switching, here's what you should know about Costco and Sam's Club to choose the membership that gives you the best bang for your buck.

