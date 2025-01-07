Why Is Costco Members-Only?

Costco is well-known as the place to go if you want groceries in bulk. It also boasts nearly everything else you could ever need, including electronics, appliances, furniture, and more. However, most of the store is only open to folks with a membership card. Costco even started cracking down on people eating at its food court without a membership. But why does Costco require a membership in the first place? As it turns out, memberships are one of the reasons for the retailer's affordable prices.

Memberships are an essential part of the store's financial structure because they act as a counterbalance for costs associated with aspects such as merchandise and employee wages. In 2023, Costco's membership grew to roughly 128 million members with 90% of previous cardholders renewing their existing cards. This translated into $4.6 billion in revenue for the company just from membership fees, per the company's 2023 annual report.

Alongside securing a reliable source of revenue for Costco, memberships also help cultivate customer loyalty. After paying for a membership, people are more likely to use it. And, judging by the 90% membership renewal rate for 2023, a lot of people are happy enough to stick with the brand. Another way memberships benefit Costco is that they help reduce theft because the store has more control over who enters. In fact, Costco's 2023 annual report touches upon this as a big reason why its losses are fewer than those of other stores.