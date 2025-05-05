The 11 Best Items You Need To Buy On Your First Trip To Publix

All large supermarket chains have regular customers. But Publix –- a Florida-based chain with over 1400 stores throughout the southeast U.S. –- not only has customers, but superfans. Sure, it's a reliable place to get paper towels, pantry staples, and even prescription medications and flu shots. But shoppers also look forward to visits to the store's well-supplied deli and bakery, where a few treats not on their shopping lists will somehow make their way into their carts.

Having lived in Florida for close to two decades, I've memorized the layout of my local Publix by heart. And I've tasted many of their offerings, which are common and much-welcomed items on potluck spreads down here. And while not Michelin star material, Publix deli and bakery goods are way better than they have to be. As a former professional baker, I'm an admitted carb snob –- I'm rarely tempted by mass-produced cakes and pastries, but the ones at Publix are surprisingly solid. Unlike most supermarket cakes, theirs look like they were decorated by trained adults, and they're actually pretty tasty. But pretty cakes aren't the only thing Publix does well –- here are some other must-trys if you're shopping there for the first time.