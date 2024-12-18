Which Grocery Stores Are Owned By Kroger?

Kroger is one of America's most popular chain grocery stores, but most people don't know much beyond that. Outside of the main Kroger markets, this retailer is actually a huge corporation that owns several other grocery stores, some of which may surprise you.

While supermarkets are different than grocery stores, Kroger dominates grocery retail as a whole, owning Owen's, Jay C, Pay Less, Marianos, Pick 'n Save, Metro Market, Dillions Baker's, and Gerbe's in the Midwest. In the Rocky Mountains, it controls King Soopers and City Market. Ralphs, Smith's, and Fry's are under the Kroger umbrella in the Southwest, as is QFC and Fred Meyer in the Northwest. On the East Coast, Harris Teeter is also owned by Kroger. Alongside these supermarkets, Kroger also handles grocery warehouses Foods Co. in California and Food 4 Less in the Midwest and Southwest.

Mergers have played a massive role in Kroger's acquisition of many of stores. One of the most significant was Kroger's merger with Dillon Companies in 1983, which also brought Gerbes, City Market, King Soopers, and Fry's into the fold. The company also merged with Fred Meyer, Owens, Payless, and Jay C in 1999. Entering the 2000s, Baker's, Harris Teeter, Pick 'n Save, Marianos, and Metro Market were also scooped up. While all of this has been a boon for Kroger, not everyone is happy with how many stores have come under its control. The controversy is particularly evident in light of a $25 billion merger proposal between Kroger and Albertsons which was shut down by the latter in late 2024.