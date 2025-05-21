10 Ways To Welcome Chocolate Into Your Boozy Beverages

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Allowing bar-hoppers to have their dessert and drink it, too? Now that's the magic of a chocolate cocktail. The old Hollywood chocolate martini might be what comes to mind. Yet there's no reason to limit your imagination when it comes to pairing the flavor in other spirit-forward concoctions. "The beauty of chocolate in cocktails is that it invites play and experimentation," says Justin Lavenue, who's the proprietor of The Roosevelt Room and The Eleanor (both located in Austin, Texas). "It's versatile, crowd-pleasing, and always leaves room for creativity."

There's no iron-clad rule of thumb for combining chocolate and spirits, but Gedeon Tsegaye, head mixologist at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, recommended a tactic to keep the sweetness under control. The "cocoa-to-sugar ratio," as he told Chowhound, refers to the balancing act of your chocolate with the spirits that it comes into contact with. When in doubt, balance is key. You'll find the bitterness of darker chocolates complements stronger, less diluted liquors such as mezcal and tequila. Conversely, less potent alcohols (and otherwise high on added flavorings) would benefit from the smoother palatability of lighter cocoas.

The experts above, plus Bridget Albert, who runs External Communications for the distributing company Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits (which hosts its exclusive podcast, Served Up), helped offer tips on welcoming chocolate into boozy beverages. Here are 10 to try.