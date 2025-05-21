10 Ways To Welcome Chocolate Into Your Boozy Beverages
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Allowing bar-hoppers to have their dessert and drink it, too? Now that's the magic of a chocolate cocktail. The old Hollywood chocolate martini might be what comes to mind. Yet there's no reason to limit your imagination when it comes to pairing the flavor in other spirit-forward concoctions. "The beauty of chocolate in cocktails is that it invites play and experimentation," says Justin Lavenue, who's the proprietor of The Roosevelt Room and The Eleanor (both located in Austin, Texas). "It's versatile, crowd-pleasing, and always leaves room for creativity."
There's no iron-clad rule of thumb for combining chocolate and spirits, but Gedeon Tsegaye, head mixologist at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, recommended a tactic to keep the sweetness under control. The "cocoa-to-sugar ratio," as he told Chowhound, refers to the balancing act of your chocolate with the spirits that it comes into contact with. When in doubt, balance is key. You'll find the bitterness of darker chocolates complements stronger, less diluted liquors such as mezcal and tequila. Conversely, less potent alcohols (and otherwise high on added flavorings) would benefit from the smoother palatability of lighter cocoas.
The experts above, plus Bridget Albert, who runs External Communications for the distributing company Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits (which hosts its exclusive podcast, Served Up), helped offer tips on welcoming chocolate into boozy beverages. Here are 10 to try.
Sprinkle chocolate shavings on top
When playing bartender, it doesn't hurt to take inspiration from places where chocolate takes charge as a matter of principle: the dessert counter. Chocolate shavings are attractive, something we associate with upscale confections at the poshest of bakeries. In your favorite cocktail, shavings excel as a classy, finishing touch and couldn't be easier to implement into any boozy beverage needing a lift. "One of our favorite techniques is freezing a bar of chocolate and grating it over the top of a cocktail for a dramatic color contrast to foam or cream," revealed Justin Lavenue.
Swearing by the move as well is Bridget Albert, who raved about its addition "for texture and visual drama" (ooh la la!). Her tool of choice to get the job done is none other than a veggie peeler. A product like the Spring Chef Premium Swivel Vegetable Peeler is great for shredding out curly ribbons to crown a lush, foamy libation. And while you're at it, perhaps splurge when going ingredient shopping. Seeing as the decadent finishing touch will be the first thing your guests taste, it makes a lot of sense to purchase a nicer, higher-quality bar to boost the impact on your palate. Dark chocolate is always sophisticated, but feel free to adjust the variety to match your liquors or spirits.
Drizzle chocolate inside the glass for decorative flair
When mixologists want to flirt with confectionary swagger, the following technique more than delivers for a sumptuous night cap. Drizzle chocolate on the inside of your cup. Swirls of melted chocolate let the beverage sing, but without inciting a crazy sugar crash. Rather than hitting your palate outright like a traditional garnish, the flickers of melted cocoa will infiltrate the libation at hand, getting absorbed into every sip. "It's a simple touch that leaves a lasting impression," Justin Lavenue said.
Ensuring your chocolate melts to a lush consistency is crucial. Ideally, the best chocolate for melting won't scorch and burn, nor will it struggle to yield to an ultra-smooth texture. Whole bars of chocolate are preferred, since chocolate chips, while convenient, harbor a starchy residue that can get in the way of a lush texture. How you handle the decorating is entirely up to you. At The Roosevelt Room, Lavenue gets artsy by painting the interior of the cup, but feel inclined to dribble, dot, or swirl the chocolate as you see fit.
Ultimately, the tipsy concoction we relish at bars is only made possible by the expertise of the bartender shaking it into being. Who says the vessel containing your elixir can't be a blank slate?
Garnish your drink with cocoa powder
A home baker is bound to have a canister of cocoa powder in their pantry. Finely milled and rendered from cacao beans that are roasted, then pulverized, it's an ingredient to mix into coffee for a dose of sophistication. To underestimate its role at the bar cart, then, would only be a disservice to your future cocktails. It's wow-inducing and pairs gorgeously with an array of different spirits. "A dusting of cocoa powder over a foamy cocktail always feels luxe," said Gedeon Tsegaye.
Being another longtime authority, Bridget Albert also championed the embellishment (it "adds a pop of aroma"). For application, she divulged her method to get that sophisticated misting, which involves a kitchen strainer. Dump a little bit of cocoa powder into the scoop — this three-piece set of Mesh Strainers from Cuisinart would be a safe bet — and lightly tap the edge of the strainer with your fingers, shaking it gently over your glass. The mesh grating will sift out any large clumps, letting the powder rain down in an effortless shower that really makes the fluffy rim pop. When cafes sprinkle powders and spices on coffee beverages all the time, it doesn't make the concept that foreign at bars.
Use chocolate bitters for a delicate touch
When dabbling in chocolate and alcohol alike, it seems all but inevitable to descend into indulgent craziness a la Willy Wonka. But experts have tricks to court the dessert-like undertones with caution. When dispensed in trace amounts, chocolate bitters provide a concentrated burst of flavor. As a sort of extract, they impart a glorious confectionery aroma without much effort. "They're especially effective when you want just a hint of cocoa without the richness or mouthfeel that you might find with a liqueur," Justin Lavenue explained to Chowhound.
If it's your first rodeo embracing chocolate in the boozy realm, think of bitters as the proverbial baby steps. Like a fiery hot sauce, it's better to shake a little in your Manhattan than splash too much and go overboard. Fortunately for some, the price tag on a single bottle, while not astronomical, will stop even the biggest chocoholics from dousing it beyond the point of no return.
Unsurprisingly, chocolate bitters are some of the best bitters for making classic cocktails. One Lavenue is fond of putting together is the Left Hand. The drink forges bourbon, Campari, and sweet vermouth, so it's steeped in intense aromas. But with the chocolate bitters, the cocoa-tinged extract offers a swell of sweetness that's just divine.
Create eye-catching designs out of chocolate
For cocktails, brainstorming possibilities for inserting chocolate requires tapping into those creative juices. To push the envelope, channel your inner artist and opt for adornments you can mold out of chocolate. It's effective for blending deliciousness and visual impact all at once. "This gives a high glam factor" to alcoholic beverages where candy bar flavorings wouldn't normally be expected, according to Bridget Albert. Her instructions? "Pipe melted chocolate onto wax paper in swirls or designs, chill until firm, then gently place on the drink."
Although imparting a touch of decadence is the goal, selecting an easy-to-melt chocolate bar will make it a breeze to execute the flowers or geometric shapes percolating in your brain. When it comes to drawing out patterns, a pastry piping bag offers excellent precision thanks to the sharp tip at the end. In a pinch, however, you can use a freezer bag instead. After pouring in your chocolate, snip one of the corners with a pair of scissors, and extrude your chocolate as desired.
Professional mixologists are, by and large, artists. Their medium is boozy tinctures, and the bar is their easel, where they can stir, squeeze, and shake drinkable masterpieces.
Elevate boozy beverages with chocolate liqueurs
Alcoholic mixers like chocolate liqueur (no, not liquor) are a cocktail staple. Because a single bottle blends booze and cocoa elements together, all it takes to flavor your bevvy is a pour. As an authority on the subject, Gedeon Tsegaye urged a light hand when handling liqueurs, especially in the case of folks who are unfamiliar with the strength of chocolate liqueur. "Depending on the pour, they can bring decadent richness or just a whisper of aroma," he warned. Echoing this sentiment is Bridget Albert, who recommended beginner bartenders tinker until they level out the sugary tones to their preference.
For cocktails, riffing on templates where chocolate flavors are able to swoop in with ease is really the key here. For example, Justin Lavenue enjoys lacing an Espresso Martini with crème de cacao. As one can predict, the drink's base flavor is built on coffee-infused liqueurs like Kahlua, but stirring in the chocolate alternative, he found, amplifies the roasted, nutty qualities of the caffeine hit. The Brandy Alexander, which every chocolate lover should know about, is another plush drink where the crème de cacao is the star. Pour the liqueur, cream, and spirit (usually brandy, but cognac works) into a cocktail shaker, and rattle it until nicely frothed.
Opt for a chocolate rim
Glorified chocolate milkshakes that masquerade as luscious cocktails aren't everybody's idea of a good time. In order to ensure that the grandiosity doesn't overstay its welcome, you might enjoy embracing refined finishings that cater to, not distract from, your cocktail recipe. The most no-brainer of the bunch is the deceptively opulent chocolate rim. A move this subtle is proof of the confection's power in tying together a drink. It "sets the tone before you sip," Bridget Albert told Chowhound, intertwining a sweet, confectionary attitude with lovely sophistication. "The look is lux and adds a flavor hit," she added.
And considering the black-tie oomph of this classy trim, there isn't much to pulling it off, either. Simply get your hands on some chocolate (perhaps the candy bar we suggested above for lopping off shavings?), melt it, and before serving, press the glass down (stem up in the air) to coat the opening in chocolate. To really lean into those dessert vibes (especially with a stiff, austere drink), try blitzing the edges with chopped nuts to stick onto the chocolate. Think of it like a sweet tooth take on the spicy rim of a margarita.
Give your spoon a chocolate coating
When trying novel ways to incorporate chocolate into your beverage, skilled mixologists can agree. Don't take the supplies at the bar station for granted. Whenever Bridget Albert seeks an indulgent spin for her sipper, a spoon coated in chocolate is one of the yummiest accessories around. She clarified the recommendation ("both functional and tasty") caters to hot alcoholic beverages, not chilled, and is easy-peasy to pull off.
Dunk your spoons into the chocolate and allow the chocolate to congeal by placing them on a tray to chill in your freezer. That way, when you stir your spoon in the steaming drink, you'll coax out a luxurious, creamy swirl. It's no surprise the accompaniment is a hit in the hot beverage department. Picture lounging in a ski lodge while you nurse a spiked mug of cocoa, and that gets close to the sort of effect you'll receive with this stirring instrument. Why twirl any old spoon in your elixir when a fudge-dipped spoon is there for the taking? While a superb addition to boozy hot chocolate, a spiced winter warmer would more than suffice.
For a chocolate-y add-on, raid the candy jar
Clearly, chocolate is a worthy addition to spirit-forward drinks, particularly when the taste is delivered in bite-sized packages. Have a bag of candy lying around? We all have that never-ending stash of Rolos or Reese's stashed in our cupboards, so why not turn them into delightful accompaniments to elevate your sip of choice? With her tenure at Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, Bridget Albert offered a delectable morsel of advice: "Place a chocolate-dipped treat on a cocktail pick or balance on the rim," she told Chowhound, adding, "it is both edible and aesthetically beautiful."
Now, "a chocolate-dipped treat" could encompass virtually any sweet item you wish, not just Halloween candy. Opt for baked goods that are thoughtfully chosen. A small cube of chocolate brownie or a tiny chocolate chip cookie — would offer some whimsy your sweet-toothed guests would appreciate. Likewise, you could also turn to nicer boxed candies to dial up the vibe. A fudge truffle or a chocolate-coated caramel is great, or you could go more fanciful with chocolate-dipped fruit. A ganache-coated strawberry suspended on a toothpick communicates that your libation is a dressed-up affair.
Make a fluffy chocolate mousse
Cascading peaks of whipped cream are undoubtedly a coffee shop trademark and the final boss topping of Frappuccinos. If you, a mixologist, borrow the embellishment from your barista, though, we don't think they'll mind. A whipped topping is quite stunning, and adds a dreamy quality to bounce off spirits harboring some bite. A pillowy mousse, according to Gedeon Tsegaye, really ups the ante for luxurious drinks, better yet when it's accompanied by a pinch of delectable chocolate flavor.
A chocolate whipped mousse is a crowd-pleaser, airy and light while flaunting a hint of decadence. Bourbon and rum cocktails, in particular, would be flattered with such a top-off. The "silky, chocolatey garnish" Tsegaye crafts at the Sin City resort is four ingredients, and beyond spectacular. Blended to a froth, it consists of coconut milk, hazelnut, and Demerara sugar, which is infused with spice to add kick to the ordinary crystals. Naturally, he infuses the topper with chocolate bitters, which doubles down on the cocoa while tempering the sweetness to perfection.