What Kind Of Chocolate Is Best For Melting And Molding?

Chocolate is fun to eat but not so fun to clean up. At best, you're left with a decadent treat and a little residue, but at worst, melting chocolate can leave a burnt, gooey mess that doesn't seem worth the effort. To avoid a dessert disaster and get it right the first time, Chowhound found an expert who can tell you what you need to know when baking with chocolate.

Professional baker Laura Kasavan is the founder and writer behind the all-things-sweet recipe blog, Tutti Dolci. When asked what kind of chocolate works best for melting and molding, she told us that, "Baking bars or baking wafers melt the best because they don't contain added stabilizers like chocolate chips do."

Chocolate wafers are small, circular discs that are easy to scoop and measure like you would with chocolate chips. The difference is that wafers are designed for melting, typically having a higher cocoa butter content than chips, whereas the stabilizers in many chocolate chips are there to basically prevent melting. You'll want to pick up wafers for dipping chocolate-covered strawberries or mixing up a killer silky ganache.