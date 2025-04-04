12 Best Liquors And Liqueurs For Boozy Hot Chocolate

No matter what age you are, hot chocolate never loses its appeal. From easy-to-make storebought mixes to using different hacks for restaurant-quality cocoa, a warm, cozy cup of rich, creamy hot chocolate always hits the spot. Apart from using elevated ingredients like sweetened condensed milk for ultra-silky cocoa, it's hard to imagine how one can improve on such a beloved, classic beverage. Right?

Enter one of the perks of being of legal drinking age: you can use different liquors and liqueurs to take your hot chocolate to the next level. "Chocolate pairs beautifully with a wide array of flavors, so exploring spirits whose flavor profile mirrors these pairings will guide you in the right direction," says Chris Chamberlain, an award-winning mixologist and brand representative for the Spirit of Gallo beverage portfolio. However, some types of spirits are better than others; some complement chocolate's natural nutty or fruity flavors, while others provide contrast through zesty spice or refreshing mint. "Hot chocolate is already a rich and indulgent treat, but adding the right liquor or liqueur can take it to the next level, creating a cozy and flavorful experience," says Cheeky Cocktails founder April Wachtel. Balance is key, though, as Allelo beverage director Ingi Sigurdsson recommends: "It's also important to watch for balance — many liqueurs are quite sweet."

We checked in with top beverage experts, from bartenders and mixologists to career food and beverage professionals, to find the best boozy libations to boost your next cup of hot cocoa.