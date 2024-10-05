It's Time To Start Mixing Cocoa Powder Into Your Coffee

To get the most out of your cocoa powder coffee, a few extra tips can make all the difference. To enhance your brewing technique, consider brewing coffee with baking soda for a smoother taste, and avoid using tap water if possible. Cocoa powder doesn't dissolve easily, so creating a paste can help it blend smoothly into your hot coffee. Simply mix the cocoa powder with a small amount of hot water or even coconut oil or butter to form a paste, then stir it into your coffee. You can also add your sweeter to the paste for easy mixing.

If you want to skip the paste, be prepared to stir the cocoa powder thoroughly into your coffee. Using a milk frother can be especially helpful in ensuring an even mix. You can also use a whisk or even a blender. Additionally, warming up your milk before adding it can improve the texture and taste. Choose your favorite creamer — whether it's oat milk, almond milk, whole milk, vanilla creamer, or even a touch of condensed milk (omit additional sweetener in this case). For an extra flavor boost, try adding a pinch of cinnamon, either in the grounds or in the cup. It pairs so well with chocolate and adds a delightful twist to your brew. And, if you want to get your coffee nerd on, you can learn about coffee's flavor notes and use that knowledge to find the perfect pairing for your cocoa-infused cup.