Chocolate Liquor Vs Chocolate Liqueur: Only One Will Get You Tipsy

The ooey-gooey delights of chocolate are well known; it's a sweet that most can get behind. Yet the magic behind the foodstuff is really all in the cacao plant. Before it becomes chocolate, it all starts with the cocoa fruit, which contains beans full of the magical, richly flavored seeds, which in turn become a variety of products including chocolate.

In fact, the versatility of this raw cocoa fruit is so broad, it's easy to get it mixed up. Take chocolate liquor and chocolate liqueur. They may both sound like a sweet and boozy good time, but they're vastly distinct cocoa products. The former, chocolate liquor, is a part of the chocolate creation process; a dense, fatty liquid made of pulverized cocoa nibs. In an interim cocoa step, the liquor can be either mixed into further components to make bars, or broken down to craft cocoa butter, cocoa, and other items.

It's sweet stuff, but a far more utilitarian product as opposed to chocolate liqueur. This similarly named product is what will get you tipsy. Made with cocoa nibs, beans, or fully made chocolate combined with booze and sugar, it's a bottled and ready-to-enjoy drink that packs a delicious cocoa flavor. With a rich — yet more liquidy — consistency, cocoa liqueur is what you'll pour into a glass after dinner, or make into a delicious cocktail at home. Both are useful in their own right, but you certainly wouldn't want to confuse the two.