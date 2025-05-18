You Only Need 2 Ingredients For A Bourbon Root Beer Float That Tastes Like Heaven

Root beer floats are already pretty easy, and already pretty delicious. Just add some vanilla ice cream to a glass of root beer, and voila — a sweet, creamy, and fizzy dessert-drink perfect for staying cool in the summer or to be enjoyed simply for the fun of it. We're not going to step on the root beer float's toes here, but what if you wanted to give this tasty treat a bit more of an adult boozy kick? You can do exactly that, and still only need two ingredients.

Bourbon and cream are already a match made in heaven — so much so that some bourbon distillers have gone ahead and made bourbon cream. Inspired by the likes of Irish cream, which itself can be used in a variety of ways, bourbon cream simply combines bourbon whiskey and cream. The result is a delectable and tasty beverage ideal for sipping on its own or, more importantly here, replacing the ice cream component in your root beer float. Simply choose a good quality root beer and add a couple shots of bourbon cream — the vanilla notes of bourbon combined with the cream serve as a great replacement for ice cream, and give your float a boozy touch while still being imminently refreshing and cooling.