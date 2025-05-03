How To Tell If Your Bourbon Cream Has Gone Bad
As the name would imply, bourbon cream is a liqueur that combines bourbon and dairy-based cream, and it's a damn tasty option for all the lucky folks out there who aren't afflicted with a dairy allergy or lactose intolerance. But thanks to the dairy in it that makes it so creamy and delicious, you need to treat bourbon cream as a perishable good rather than a liquor with an indefinite shelf life. While bourbon cream can last for six to 12 months when stored properly in the fridge once opened, you want to keep an eye out for signs of spoilage so you aren't destined for a regretful trip to the bathroom after tossing back your drink.
When checking for spoilage, use the expiration or best-by date as a general guideline, but rely more on your senses. Visually, you might notice some sediment in your bottle. If you shake it up and it reincorporates into the drink, you're probably fine. If it doesn't, you might be looking at some mold. When you give your bottle a good sniff, pay attention to whether you detect any sour or sharp notes, too, since that might indicate an off bottle. You can even give your drink a little taste; a weak flavor could indicate over-exposure to oxygen, and anything sour or rancid points to a nasty batch you don't want to be drinking.
The risks of improperly storing your bourbon cream
If you don't properly store your bourbon cream and it goes bad, you basically face all the same risks that you would if you ate moldy dairy products past their prime, or drank spoiled milk. You might deal with vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, and other uncomfortable or outright painful gastrointestinal symptoms. Food poisoning (which is different from food intoxication) like this usually resolves on its own without you seeking medical treatment, but in some extreme cases, you may end up needing prescribed medication or extended doctor's care.
Fortunately, it's super easy to store your bourbon cream properly. While you don't need to refrigerate it before you open it, you definitely want to pop that bad boy into the fridge as soon as you crack the top off. Even before putting it in the fridge, you want to store your bottle in a cool, dark place, like a cupboard or pantry. This keeps the dairy inside from spoiling, curdling, or separating due to heat or sunlight. You also want to heed the expiration dates. If something's way past its prime, even if you haven't opened it yet, chances are it's not going to be good to drink. You can always crack it open and give it a good sniff or a little sample, but unless you want to be sitting on the porcelain throne, don't take too many risks with your bottle. Just upgrade your favorite dessert with some bourbon-infused whipped cream to tide you over instead.