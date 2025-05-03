How To Tell If Your Bourbon Cream Has Gone Bad

As the name would imply, bourbon cream is a liqueur that combines bourbon and dairy-based cream, and it's a damn tasty option for all the lucky folks out there who aren't afflicted with a dairy allergy or lactose intolerance. But thanks to the dairy in it that makes it so creamy and delicious, you need to treat bourbon cream as a perishable good rather than a liquor with an indefinite shelf life. While bourbon cream can last for six to 12 months when stored properly in the fridge once opened, you want to keep an eye out for signs of spoilage so you aren't destined for a regretful trip to the bathroom after tossing back your drink.

When checking for spoilage, use the expiration or best-by date as a general guideline, but rely more on your senses. Visually, you might notice some sediment in your bottle. If you shake it up and it reincorporates into the drink, you're probably fine. If it doesn't, you might be looking at some mold. When you give your bottle a good sniff, pay attention to whether you detect any sour or sharp notes, too, since that might indicate an off bottle. You can even give your drink a little taste; a weak flavor could indicate over-exposure to oxygen, and anything sour or rancid points to a nasty batch you don't want to be drinking.