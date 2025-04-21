Ice Cream And Cold-Brew Are Your Shortcuts To A Decadent Bourbon-Based Drink

The best part of mixing up a vanilla bourbon iced coffee is that you can use whatever you have at home to make it. Forgot you brewed a pot of coffee, and now it's gone cold? Refrigerate it to use later. Have some instant coffee in the pantry? Shake it with some water or milk in a Mason jar — our favorite instant for iced coffee is the Araku Boomi Medium Roast. Pre-made cans make the process effortless, and the La Colombe Draft Latte was a top performer in our store-bought iced coffee ranking for its foaminess and vanilla flavor.

The type of bourbon to mix is another matter of preference, but keep in mind that the coffee taste should outweigh the alcohol. It would be a good idea to reach for a bottle of Evan Williams or Buffalo Trace, which has a subtle brown sugar sort of taste. You don't need to break the bank to find a reliable bottom-shelf bourbon.

It's worth noting that caffeine and alcohol isn't the healthiest combination, so it might be wise to stick to just one of the vanilla bourbon coffee cocktails or go with decaf if you're sensitive to caffeine. You can also make a version without any coffee at all. Swirl together equal parts ice cream and lemonade with a shot of bourbon for a spiked dupe of the Chick-fil-A frosted lemonade at home. There's no caffeine involved, and it's an irresistibly boozy milkshake.