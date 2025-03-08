What Is The Most Expensive Bourbon?

If you're looking to buy a bottle of bourbon, you can easily find one for under $20. Add some age to it, though, and you can start inching up into the hundreds, even thousands of dollars. But what would it take for one to cost $50,000? Well, if you age it for 25 years, make only 11 barrels, package it in handmade glass decanters, place it in a wooden box made from the oak barrels that originally held the spirit, and you're the venerable distiller Old Rip Van Winkle, then you may just warrant the price tag.

The Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery is known for its aged whiskeys. The 25 Year Old bourbon, released in 2017, was the distillery's first 25-year bourbon. It was casked at the distillery in 1989 but moved when fellow Kentucky distiller Buffalo Trace acquired Van Winkle in 2002. After aging another 12 years, the bourbon was moved to steel tanks for the next three years. The 11 barrels produced just 710 bottles, with an original manufacturer's suggested retail price of $1,800. Pappy Van Winkle, who opened the distillery in 1935, would have approved. "Fine bourbon," he said, "ought to make itself — with just a little help from mother nature and father time."