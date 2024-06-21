Make Your Dinner Party Napkins Stand Out With One Simple Technique
Hosting a dinner party requires a healthy portion of planning with a side of finesse. Whether you're working with a theme or celebrating a special occasion, there's always plenty to do. Even if you keep things simple, as with Julia Child's go-to dinner party dessert, preparing an assortment of delicious courses that will hopefully appeal to all hungry mouths takes a lot of time and thoughtfulness. And while serving good food is essential, there are plenty of things that contribute to a successful dinner party, from putting on the right music to putting together the table settings. Even something as subtle as the napkins can be dressed up to impress guests.
The idea of elegantly displaying something that ends up spread across laps to catch crumbs or wipes mouths in between bites might seem silly, but a little attention to detail goes a long way in creating the perfect dinner party ambiance. There are all kinds of ways to make napkins stand out when setting the table. Some hosts transform cloth napkins into fanciful shapes or fold them into pockets to hold silverware. However, you don't need to brush up on your origami skills just yet.
Turns out, there's an easy 30-second technique to elevate a pile of paper napkins – no complicated folding needed. In truth, all it takes is a drinking glass and a bit of elbow grease to turn a simple stack of napkins into an artful arrangement that ties the whole table together.
Press and twist a pile of napkins into a spiral stack
Not sure how to display a pile of plain napkins at your upcoming dinner party so they don't look as pitiful simply sitting on the table? If you don't have an aesthetically pleasing napkin holder on hand, it's possible to arrange them into a satisfying shape that will show guests you're committed to even the smallest of details.
Whether you're working with petite cocktail napkins fit to hold an amuse bouche or full-size ones with pretty patterns, start by arranging them into a symmetrical stack so no edges or corners are poking out, then place the pile onto a flat surface. If they have designs on them, put them face down to prevent any creasing. Next, take a pint glass and place it on its side on top of the stack. Press the glass down gently and twist it in a clockwise motion. Before long, the napkins will spread out in a fancy spiral shape. You can also use a closed fist or even the edge of a plate instead of a pint glass, but it may take several extra turns to achieve the same effect. This tip is perfect for dinner parties, potlucks, and barbecues; just be mindful if you're setting the napkins outdoors to weigh them down so they don't go flying away.
Want to see this napkin-arranging technique in action? The Chowhound YouTube channel put it to the test.