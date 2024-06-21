Make Your Dinner Party Napkins Stand Out With One Simple Technique

Hosting a dinner party requires a healthy portion of planning with a side of finesse. Whether you're working with a theme or celebrating a special occasion, there's always plenty to do. Even if you keep things simple, as with Julia Child's go-to dinner party dessert, preparing an assortment of delicious courses that will hopefully appeal to all hungry mouths takes a lot of time and thoughtfulness. And while serving good food is essential, there are plenty of things that contribute to a successful dinner party, from putting on the right music to putting together the table settings. Even something as subtle as the napkins can be dressed up to impress guests.

The idea of elegantly displaying something that ends up spread across laps to catch crumbs or wipes mouths in between bites might seem silly, but a little attention to detail goes a long way in creating the perfect dinner party ambiance. There are all kinds of ways to make napkins stand out when setting the table. Some hosts transform cloth napkins into fanciful shapes or fold them into pockets to hold silverware. However, you don't need to brush up on your origami skills just yet.

Turns out, there's an easy 30-second technique to elevate a pile of paper napkins – no complicated folding needed. In truth, all it takes is a drinking glass and a bit of elbow grease to turn a simple stack of napkins into an artful arrangement that ties the whole table together.

