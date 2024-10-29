How Many Bottles Of Wine Do You Need To Buy For A Dinner Party?

Something else to think about is your guest list and whether the people you've invited like wine or not. Bon Appétit went to the trouble of trying to estimate how many glasses of wine your guests might consume based on how much they like wine. The general consensus? Casual drinkers could consume as little as one glass, while oenophiles who can opine on the most underrated U.S. wine regions might be game for at least a handful of refills.

Keep in mind that wine can have varying alcohol percentages, and the higher the percentage the smaller the serving size. There are many styles that can have alcohol content upwards of 20%. Port and vermouth are examples of fortified wines that can be used as digestifs to end a meal on.

In practice, pouring wine is a rough estimation and increases in variability when guests are serving themselves. Some people like lighter pours so they can swirl, aerate, and sample different bottles, while others may prefer 6 or 7 ounces so they don't have to keep getting up for more. If you're still not sure, it's better to err on the side of caution and pick up an extra bottle.