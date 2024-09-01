Bobby Flay's Brilliant Hack To Reheat Dinner Party Dishes

Planning a large dinner party would stress anybody out. There are so many variables, like what time will everybody arrive? Will there be enough food? And how do you prepare the meal in a way that allows it to still be warm when it is time to serve, but does not require you to spend more time in the kitchen rather than with your guests? Celebrity chef and restauranteur Bobby Flay has the perfect hack for easily reheating food, whether it is for a large group or an intimate family dinner.

In an interview with Food & Wine, Flay recommends using a warm broth or stock to reheat prepared dishes. The chef's tip was originally shared as his own Thanksgiving hack, but it can be applied to various situations as it not only heats the food but also adds flavor. "The most important thing to my Thanksgiving is having warm chicken stock on the stove to reheat things, like the stuffing and turkey," he said in the interview, before noting that proper application can bring the dish "back to life."

Any time multiple dishes are being served at once, a little planning will go a long way. With this tip, you can minimize your stove and oven time as well as prevent the dishes from drying out during the typical reheating process.

