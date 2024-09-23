How To Impress Ina Garten At Your Next Dinner Party
Hosting Ina Garten at a dinner party might seem like an impossible challenge — after all, she's known for her effortless style and impeccable entertaining skills. With her beautiful table settings, comforting yet sophisticated meals, and perfectly curated details, the idea of impressing the Barefoot Contessa herself can feel downright intimidating. But here's the secret: Ina's all about creating a warm, welcoming environment where people can enjoy themselves. Regardless of what's served or what the vibe is, she's most impressed by hosts who have fun rather than stressing themselves out while striving for perfection. Focus on good food, good company, and a relaxed atmosphere, and you're more than halfway there.
This reasoning makes perfect sense, considering Ina's hosting tips often center around simplifying the process and keeping things stress-free. She's a big advocate for planning ahead, so you're not rushing around in the kitchen while guests are arriving. By prepping as much as possible in advance and being thoughtful with small details, you can create a relaxed environment where everyone — including you — can enjoy the evening. Whether it's a make-ahead dish, one of Ina's favorite desserts, or a cozy, casual table setting, these thoughtful touches help ensure that both the host and guests have a great time.
Follow her best hosting tips
Some of Ina Garten's best hosting tips focus on the beauty of simplicity, in decor and planning. Comfort is key — not just for your guests, but for you as the host. Ina advises sticking to tried-and-true dishes rather than experimenting with something new, and, whenever possible, making dishes ahead of time to free yourself up during the actual event. She has some great advice when it comes to cheese and cocktails, too. She recommends choosing three cheeses with different textures and flavors. For drinks, she suggests having a batch of cocktails ready to get your guests elegantly buzzed — it's an easy way to kick off the evening in style without too much fuss. If cocktails end up being too much of a hassle, having a selection of wine at the ready works, too.
One of her most brilliant hosting tips is creating a four-dish menu that's stress-free but still impressive. Try to have one dish cooking on the stovetop, another in the oven, something served at room temperature, and a make-ahead option. Even for the stovetop and oven dishes, Ina suggests doing as much prep as possible ahead of time. And if you want to simplify further, feel free to skip a formal first course altogether. Finally, setting the scene before guests arrive — with a thoughtfully set table, good background music, and self-serve drinks and food — helps ensure a smooth and welcoming start to your evening.