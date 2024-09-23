How To Impress Ina Garten At Your Next Dinner Party

Some of Ina Garten's best hosting tips focus on the beauty of simplicity, in decor and planning. Comfort is key — not just for your guests, but for you as the host. Ina advises sticking to tried-and-true dishes rather than experimenting with something new, and, whenever possible, making dishes ahead of time to free yourself up during the actual event. She has some great advice when it comes to cheese and cocktails, too. She recommends choosing three cheeses with different textures and flavors. For drinks, she suggests having a batch of cocktails ready to get your guests elegantly buzzed — it's an easy way to kick off the evening in style without too much fuss. If cocktails end up being too much of a hassle, having a selection of wine at the ready works, too.

One of her most brilliant hosting tips is creating a four-dish menu that's stress-free but still impressive. Try to have one dish cooking on the stovetop, another in the oven, something served at room temperature, and a make-ahead option. Even for the stovetop and oven dishes, Ina suggests doing as much prep as possible ahead of time. And if you want to simplify further, feel free to skip a formal first course altogether. Finally, setting the scene before guests arrive — with a thoughtfully set table, good background music, and self-serve drinks and food — helps ensure a smooth and welcoming start to your evening.