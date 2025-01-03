Light Up Your Next Dinner Party With A Fancy Butter Candle

Bread and butter are both ancient staples of the human diet, with bread appearing thousands of years ago and widespread butter consumption coinciding with the rise of Western civilization. However, the first recorded instance of them being enjoyed together wasn't until 1492. Since then, we've been hooked to this simple yet delicious combination, reinventing it as unique butter flights, indulgent butter boards, and — the latest viral sensation — warm and cozy butter candles.

If there's anything really surprising about butter candles, it's that we didn't come up with the idea sooner. Bread and butter are classic comfort foods, and candle light has a calming effect on our nervous systems, which makes combining all three a no-brainer. For anyone unfamiliar with this cozy snack, it's exactly what it sounds like — a candle made of butter nestled into a boule bread. When lit, the candle slowly melts into a golden puddle of deliciousness, perfect for dipping bread into.

Though butter candles haven't yet appeared in grocery stores, they're fairly easy to make at home. All you need is butter, a paper cup, and a food-safe candle wick. Some prefer to melt the butter before pouring it into the cup, while others insist whipping it soft is better. Either way, you'll need to freeze the butter to ensure it melts fairly slowly once it is taken out of the paper cup, wedged into the bread, and lit. Bread is the obvious vessel for this tasty candle, but you can also set it in a pretty crystal dish surrounded by slices of your favorite loaves as well as sweet and savory quick breads.