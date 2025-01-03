Light Up Your Next Dinner Party With A Fancy Butter Candle
Bread and butter are both ancient staples of the human diet, with bread appearing thousands of years ago and widespread butter consumption coinciding with the rise of Western civilization. However, the first recorded instance of them being enjoyed together wasn't until 1492. Since then, we've been hooked to this simple yet delicious combination, reinventing it as unique butter flights, indulgent butter boards, and — the latest viral sensation — warm and cozy butter candles.
If there's anything really surprising about butter candles, it's that we didn't come up with the idea sooner. Bread and butter are classic comfort foods, and candle light has a calming effect on our nervous systems, which makes combining all three a no-brainer. For anyone unfamiliar with this cozy snack, it's exactly what it sounds like — a candle made of butter nestled into a boule bread. When lit, the candle slowly melts into a golden puddle of deliciousness, perfect for dipping bread into.
Though butter candles haven't yet appeared in grocery stores, they're fairly easy to make at home. All you need is butter, a paper cup, and a food-safe candle wick. Some prefer to melt the butter before pouring it into the cup, while others insist whipping it soft is better. Either way, you'll need to freeze the butter to ensure it melts fairly slowly once it is taken out of the paper cup, wedged into the bread, and lit. Bread is the obvious vessel for this tasty candle, but you can also set it in a pretty crystal dish surrounded by slices of your favorite loaves as well as sweet and savory quick breads.
Butter candle variations and presentation ideas
When making a butter candle for the first time, consider using your favorite Irish butter, as it's higher in fat than other varieties. That means it'll make a creamier, more flavorful candle for dipping. Once you've got the method down, you might enjoy making candles out of flavorful compound butters to complement your favorite bread pairings. Garlic, minced onions, and savory herbs pair beautifully with tender cheddar bread, while honey butter makes a great partner for pull-apart cinnamon bread or a fruit-studded holiday loaf.
If you decide to make compound butter for your candle, it may be best to use the whipped method instead of melting the butter. This prevents the add-ins from becoming clustered at the bottom of the candle and ensures they're evenly distributed. However, adding the wick can be a little more difficult, since you'll need to scoop the softened butter into the mold and press it into place around the wick instead of just pouring it in. A small spoon is useful for pressing and smoothing.
Another area you can exercise creativity is with the presentation. A freestanding butter candle is impressive, but you can also build it inside a pretty mug or bowl. This not only helps contain potential mess, but also makes it easy to store any leftover butter. You can even use this idea to make lovely gifts. If you plan to use a wide-mouth mug or bowl, you may want to add multiple wicks to ensure your butter candle burns evenly.