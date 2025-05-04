10 Savory Uses For Ground Coffee

Wondering what to do with your coffee beans other than making a pot to get you going in the morning? In addition to brewing a tasty cup of joe, ground coffee can be used in plenty of savory ways in your kitchen. Coffee dates back to around 800 AD, when it was "accidentally" discovered to be an energizing and tasty substance. While the exact origins remain a mystery, we can be sure that its uses today go beyond a simple beverage.

Most of us are more familiar with using coffee to add depth to desserts (creamy hazelnut tiramisu, anyone?) but it also pairs well with meat, soups, and stews. The gritty grounds work as a meat tenderizer and can be added to everything from rubs and marinades to beyond. Texture is always a consideration, so think about whether you want to embrace a grainier consistency with coarse grounds or something smooth with brewed coffee. When adding flavor with coffee grounds, remember that this ingredient can be bitter and even acidic, which makes it a natural partner for sweet and bright ingredients.

In some cases, you'll want to use fresh grounds for a recipe or to brew a cup to then incorporate into your cooking. But that doesn't mean that used grounds are completely useless. The leftover element of your morning cup is the perfect addition to your garden to grow new ingredients.