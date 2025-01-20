Is It Ever Safe To Eat The Mushrooms That Grow In Your Yard?

It's okay — almost everyone has wondered about this at least once. Whether you were a curious child with a rumbling tummy before getting called in for dinner, or a delirious hiker on your last granola bar, many an outdoor adventurer has wondered if they can eat that weird looking mushroom they found in the backyard. Unfortunately, it's definitely safer not to eat it. The only mushrooms that the average human should consume are the ones that are guaranteed to be safe — and, chances are, a mushroom found in the grass of a suburban yard has the potential to be extremely dangerous.

A general rule of thumb to live by: Do not eat the mushroom! Unless you are completely sure — without a doubt — stay away from wild fungi. There are plenty of mistakes people make with mushrooms, which only confirms that mushrooms should be prepared with the utmost care and attention.