5 Ways To Repurpose Coffee Grounds In Your Kitchen

You already know your beloved daily brew gives you that early morning boost. But coffee has so many other uses. Like Ina Garten, you might even be using coffee to flavor desserts like chocolate cake, or maybe you're following Julia Child's lead and incorporating it into ice cream sundaes. What you might not know is that coffee isn't just for drinking and adding depth to desserts. From nourishing your garden to scrubbing grime from dirty pots, there are quite a few clever uses for your leftover coffee grounds.

There are plenty of myths about coffee out there. For example, while some caffeine enthusiasts might want to make the most of their coffee, it's not really a great idea to reuse coffee grounds for a second cup. You won't be able to achieve that same rich, robust flavor you got that first time around. However, that doesn't mean you can't repurpose your used coffee grounds. There are plenty of ways to utilize used coffee grounds in your kitchen.