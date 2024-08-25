How The Sandwich Gained And Lost Its Scandalous Reputation

Though people have been stuffing delicious things between pieces of bread for millennia, the term "sandwich" didn't come into vogue until the 1760s in England. The story goes that while attending a late-night card game, John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich, requested that his meat be placed between two slices of bread so he could eat without getting his cards greasy. However, this was hardly the first time a gentleman had asked for cold meat and bread during a card game, as these were common fare at men's gatherings.

In Bee Wilson's book "Sandwich: A Global History," Wilson suggests that Montagu's request was revolutionary not due to the food he was requesting, but for how he requested it. While small meals of bread, meat, and sometimes cheese were commonplace in the 18th century, they were usually served more like a charcuterie board. According to Wilson, Montagu may have been the first to request these ingredients be layered together, rather than assembling the bites himself.

Wilson also theorizes that this innovation led to other men requesting "the same as Sandwich," which resulted in the term "sandwich" coming into common usage. However, these original sandwiches were a far cry from present-day selections like pesto caprese paninis or a classic grilled cheese. In general, Montagu and his cronies would have enjoyed much simpler fare — cold beef sandwiched between two slices of bread was most common, though some may have added an indulgent slice of cheese or dash of mustard.

