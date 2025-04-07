10 Store-Bought Steak Sauce Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

To sauce your steak or not? That is the age-old debate. Purists believe that a well cooked, properly seasoned steak doesn't need a sauce. Others will disagree. Personally, I fall somewhere in the middle. I will admit that I prefer a good dry seasoning (Montreal Steak Seasoning is my go-to), and as my family will attest, I sometimes go a bit overboard. The point being, I like a good flavor with a bit of a kick. If that is enhanced by a sauce, then I will use it.

A good sauce can help elevate steak, and not all of us have time to whip up a homemade sauce. This is why we took a look at some of the most common store-bought steak sauce brands for this ranking. Specifically, we were looking for the best sauces to elevate the taste of your steak.

Steak sauce has been around for ages. The brown sauce that most Americans are familiar with actually started in Britain in the 1800s. It was a blend of molasses, apples, tomatoes, dates, tamarind, vinegar, raisins, and spices. Most brands today still include vinegar, tomato paste or puree (or both), as well as salt and spices. Ultimately, it's up to you whether you use a steak sauce, but to help you along, here is our ranking of 10 store-bought steak sauce brands.