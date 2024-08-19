What Is Bubble And Squeak? The Classic British Dish Explained

Bubble and squeak is considered to be one of the quintessential peasant dishes of Britain. This is because the basic premise of the dish is all about getting the most mileage out of the food you have, and not letting a single thing go to waste. As such, it is a purposely flexible dish, and there is no strict recipe. It's about using whatever leftovers you have on hand.

The two ingredients that are now considered essential for bubble and squeak are potatoes (either mashed or finely cut) and either cabbage or Brussels sprouts. Aside from those, anything goes. Carrots are a particularly popular addition, contributing texture and color. So are onions and garlic, because let's face it, those two make everything taste better. It's not unusual to see things like broccoli and peas in the mix as well. You can even add meats like bacon or ham and plop a fried egg on top to change bubble and squeak from a side dish into a balanced meal.

You can choose to simply throw this mixture of potatoes and vegetables into a hot pan to cook it all, but it's very common to first form the mix into patties and fry them in some butter or oil. This is a typical way bubble and squeak is made in Britain, but it looks nothing like the dish's original version, which brings us to history, and that very curious name.

