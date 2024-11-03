The Mysterious Origins Of The Tuna Melt

Culinary history is one of the murkier endeavors when trying to reconstruct the past. Regional dishes get adapted into "new" formats, multiple creators take credit, tall tales proliferate. Spend enough time trying to find the actual origins of the cocktail or the hamburger, and your head will spin. While not nearly so well documented, the humble tuna melt also boasts mysterious beginnings, shrouded in under-documentation and modern folklore. It's likely we'll never know precisely how the comforting combination of bread, tuna salad, and grilled or broiled cheese came about, but it's been a staple of diners, delis, and kid lunches from the mid-20th century on.

There are certain historical truisms bookending the emergence of the tuna melt. Canned tuna made its debut around 1903, when a grocer in California swapped out cheap, widely available tuna in place of the much more popular sardine which was experiencing a shortage. Hotpoint introduced an electric kitchen range for the home in 1910, a big moment in home cooking, and broil rods were quickly introduced in several brands. While white bread loaves adorned bakery shelves for a long time, sliced bread first appeared by 1930, then got put on hold during WWII. And diner-style restaurants experienced renewed popularity and expansion in the 1940s and 50s, alongside a rise in preparing easy meals at home from pre-packaged food products (encouraged by the manufacturers themselves).