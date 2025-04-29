5 Fun Fast Food And Wine Pairings You Need To Try At Least Once

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You come home from the drive thru, open the bag of food you just ordered from your favorite fast food joint, and before unwrapping your burger, tacos, nuggets, or fries, you head to your wine fridge to select a red or a white. If that scenario seems odd to you, it's no surprise. Wine is not something we usually think of drinking with a fast food meal. But Camille Parson Goldstein, the co-founder of Muddling Memories, a hospitality company which creates beverage programs for brands, bars, and restaurants, doesn't see why not. "Fast food is still food and wine loves food," she told Chowhound in an exclusive conversation.

When pairing wine with fast food, you don't need to reach for your least expensive bottles. "You can absolutely enjoy fast food with wine or Champagne," Goldstein says. "It's an amazing juxtaposition of fast, quick affordable food with a wine that would usually be served with a gourmet meal. Highbrow vs lowbrow!"

Pairing wines with fast food is ultimately a matter of personal preference and trial and error. "[It's] always best to go with what you enjoy and see what works. With fast food, remember it will be rich as most is fried or over-processed, so go with wines that can stand up to the richness and cut it with bright flavors and acid," she explains. To help you get started, Goldstein, a hospitality professional for more than 20 years, shared an array of fast food items and the wines she would serve with them.