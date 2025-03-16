10 Mistakes You're Making When Pairing Booze And Fried Food

Fried food and booze — what could go wrong? Turns out, quite a lot. The wrong drink can make your meal feel heavy, greasy, or just plain off. And unlike picking the wrong soda with your fries, a bad alcohol pairing is a mistake you'll remember for all the wrong reasons. Nobody wants a sticky-sweet cocktail that clashes with tempura or a too-rich drink that makes fried arancini sit like a brick. Unfortunately, the fried food and booze world is packed with terrible pairings. The good news? Getting it right is easy. Tips like using acidity to cut through oil and bubbles to refresh your palate — can take your pairing game from meh to memorable.

I know this topic well because I spent my 20s as a foodie in NYC, meaning plenty of time spent with the most popular cocktails of all time. This was the era when "Top Chef" was must-watch TV, the Food Network was churning out culinary stars like Bobby Flay and Guy Fieri (when he eventually stopped turning them down), and I had a new must-try restaurant on my radar every week, like Craft, Le Bernardin, Dirt Candy, Public, Peasant, Mercer Kitchen, Morimoto, and even casual spots like Taïm for deep-fried falafel. Most of these nights started with a wait at the bar, where crunchy snacks and fancy cocktails flowed freely. And yes, even the most refined kitchens usually have a deep fryer. And while I may be a less cool version of my former foodie self — a toddler mom cookbook author who mostly drinks on mom's nights out — I still instinctively know what enhances flavors and what ruins them. Here's how to get it right.