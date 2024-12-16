13 Baking Staples To Stock Up On At Costco

If you've spent any time at Costco, there's a good chance that you've come to know and love the budget-friendly bulk offerings in the store. Between noshing on free samples, getting the best prepared foods selection to feed a crowd, or enjoying an iconic Costco hot dog, don't forget to also head over to the pantry aisles to stock up on flour, sugar, and other essentials for whipping up your favorite cake or cookies as well.

For avid bakers, buying supplies in bulk can help save money and time. Finding baking supplies at Costco is a great way to stock up without breaking the bank. Some buys save money while others offer great quality in a larger package, perfect for those who bake a lot. You'll need to pay close attention to storage requirements, since buying in bulk requires some extra room in your pantry.

Costco is also known for its store brand, Kirkland Signature. Many Costco enthusiasts turn to Kirkland Signature for everything from frozen foods to merch. Many of our favorite baking essentials are also Kirkland Signature, although other brands on the Costco shelves also offer great value and quality. Check out the staples you can find at Costco that we think every baker needs.