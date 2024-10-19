Secrets About Costco's Free Samples You Wish You Knew

As a popular retailer that carries everything from car tires to baby diapers that you can buy in bulk, membership-based Costco is known for its free samples. The store offers them throughout its aisles on frozen foods, prepared dishes, pantry snacks, and even sweet treats. With signature Costco customer service alongside hair nets and gloves, the providers greet shoppers with smiles and samples on trays at conveniently-located stations. It's a great way to try new items, discover a favorite that you can add to your Costco run, or just make your shopping trip more enjoyable and tasty. Most of the samples are in the produce, prepared foods, frozen foods, and pantry sections, although you can also find samples on nutrition bars and even toddler snacks. With an ever-changing lineup, you never know what to expect when it comes to Costco samples.

To take full advantage of everything the store has to offer, though, you have to know how to find the best samples — there are tips and tricks to getting more bites. Knowing just when to visit can get you piping hot treats right out of the oven, too. Let's see what Costco insiders had to share in terms of the secrets of this warehouse giant.