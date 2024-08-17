The Ultimate Guide To Types Of Canned Tuna

If you were asked to name a type of tuna, there is a good chance that skipjack would be the first to spring to mind. It is the most commonly caught tuna variety on the planet, per Sea Choice. While not as premium as albacore, it is a versatile fish that has that distinctive tuna flavor that many of us know and love.

The texture and flavor of skipjack is noticeably different from that of albacore, with a softer flesh and a much stronger taste that makes it stand out in dishes such as tuna pasta or a tuna sandwich. It is often mixed with mayonnaise which can mask the flavor slightly if you feel it is a little too bold.

Skipjack tuna is considered by the NOAA to be a sustainable option, with no threat of overfishing. It is also a dolphin friendly option, as the mammals do not tend to swim with skipjacks the way they do with other tuna such as yellowfin. Though skipjack comes in behind albacore in terms of heart-healthy omega-3s, it still has enough to make it a good source of this nutritious fat. If you eat canned tuna regularly, you should probably have a few cans of skipjack in the cupboard for whipping up a quick snack or light lunch. It is widely available, inexpensive, and provides a tasty, healthy option for the whole family.

