12 Common Mistakes That Will Ruin Your Homemade Sushi

If you can grow your own sourdough starter or cook this delicious Beef Wellington Recipe, why wouldn't you be able to make sushi at home? While it might sound intimidating, it can be a fun and exciting cooking experience if you're looking to try something new. Whether you want to try your cards at making sushi rolls, nigiri, temaki, or simply just sashimi, it's a great way to expand your knowledge of sushi making and Japanese cuisine.

Growing up in a Japanese-American household, it was essential for every family gathering to have a big plate of homemade sushi on the dinner table. My grandmother would spend the afternoon in the kitchen prepping all the ingredients, from steaming the rice and slicing the otoro and unagi, to toasting the nori. These skills then translated over to my formal experience working at a Japanese eatery in Southern California. In the kitchen, we regularly butchered large bluefin tuna and yellowtails to create menu items such as sashimi, nigiri, and temaki.

Something that has always stuck with me — whether it was in my family home or at work — was if you had the freshest quality sushi-grade fish, seasoned sushi rice, and a sharp knife, you're on pace for creating delicious sushi. After watching my grandmother prepare endless plates of sushi over the years and working at a Japanese restaurant making homestyle sushi, these are the few mistakes that might ruin your homemade sushi.