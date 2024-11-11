Is There Such A Thing As Cooked Sushi?

Experts recommend eating sushi in a single bite, which is why there's such heavy attention to knife work and ingredient selection. Grocery store sushi just doesn't taste the same as restaurant-grade sushi, because chefs are able to give you the freshest cooked rice (rice that's been sitting out or improperly stored can go bad pretty quickly). While many of these rolls feature carefully curated selections of raw fish, there are plenty that use cooked ingredients.

Nigiri is the type of sushi where a topping sits over a small bed of rice. Unagi (eel), ebi (shrimp), tako (octopus), and wagyu, or seared beef, are common cooked toppings. Nigiri can also be made with seared salmon or scallops. Tamago nigiri, which covers its rice with cooked eggs, is a good option for those who want to avoid meat altogether.

Makizushi can also ditch the raw fish. Kappa maki and vegetable rolls are often vegan-friendly, as they're made of vegetables, seaweed, and rice. Crispy New York and California rolls contain cooked seafood with either shrimp or imitation crab. Inari is a type of sushi that's just a fried tofu pocket filled with rice.

Cooked sushi really isn't as rare as it seems. If you want to go out for sushi but are worried about possibly ingesting raw meat, you can always ask restaurant staff about what works best for your diet. Never feel bad for clarifying any allergies either — the last thing a business wants is for a customer to end up sick.