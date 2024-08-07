What Makes Sushi Rice Sticky?

While once a rare sight in the United States, sushi is ubiquitous these days, found at grocery stores like Costco, gas stations, and even airports. If you've ever eaten this Japanese staple dish at home or in a restaurant, then you know that the kind of rice used to make those nigiri and maki rolls is vitally important. If it's not sufficiently sticky, it could fall apart in your chopsticks.

Rice grains can be categorized into three sizes: short grain, medium grain, and long grain. Sushi rice is a type of short-grain sticky rice, which means the grains are compact and full of starch. This high starch content is what helps it hold together. Once cooked, the rice can be formed into any shape and eaten in several innovative ways. (For instance, besides cylindrical sushi rolls, the rice can also be compressed with fish in a box and divided into straight-edged shapes, called oshizushi.) However, while having plenty of starch gives sushi rice its texture, there's more to the sticky story.