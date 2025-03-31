12 Pans Every Baker Should Have

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When I'm preparing to buy a housewarming gift for a family member or friend moving into a new home, I always ask them the simple question, "What type of baking pans do you own?" It's likely that if they aren't avid home cooks or bakers, they may be lacking some of the essentials. As a professional pastry chef, friend, brother, and son, I feel it's important to provide them with the basic baking pans that I believe everyone should have. I firmly believe that to have a well-functioning home kitchen with plenty of sweet treats ready, you need to invest in high-quality bakeware that's both versatile and durable.

Don't worry — you don't need to invest in all of these plans right away. When I first started baking, all I had was a sheet pan and my mom's rusty Bundt pan. However, over time, the more I progressed into becoming a better baker the more I realized having a variety of baking pans is essential. The more baking pans you have, the more you unlock the possibilities of what you can achieve as a baker. Suddenly, your simple sugar cookies become beautifully decorated ones you're proud to put on your holiday table.

Consequently, collecting pans and other baking tools has turned into quite a hobby for me. I'm always looking for the most eccentric and whimsical pans I can find since I already know I own all the ones from this list — the basic ones every baker should have.