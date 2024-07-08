18 Must-Visit Food Cities Around The World

Most roaming foodies agree that "life is too short for ordinary food" and, thus, jump at the chance to dive fork-first into local culinary scenes and regional cuisines. But, even if you don't consider yourself full of wanderlust or much of a gourmand, you still need to eat when traveling or on vacation. And since most bustling metropolises have a dish they are known for, a wealth of dining options, plus a handful of hidden gem restaurants, it is perfectly acceptable to step outside your food comfort zone when out and about. So, if you are near a popular city revered for its eats, why not treat yourself?

On the other hand, if the goal is to jet off to faraway places specifically for the food, then plenty of famous destinations will fit the bill. Food tourism, in general, has become quite a trend, and for good reasons. Not only does sampling the fare allow one to experience a particular place's culture in delicious ways, but it also puts those vacation dollars to good use — by contributing to the overall economy, keeping you well-fed, and creating lasting memories. That said, here are 18 must-visit food cities around the world that will leave you craving more.