If you're not well-versed with Asian cooking, the diversity of condiments can feel overwhelming. Peer into the condiment section of an Asian grocery store, and you'll be stunned by the enormous selection of soy sauces, vinegars, oils, pastes, and cooking wines. Each item offers a unique quality to a dish, and every sauce has a specific aromatic profile.

Take two Asian sauces that are associated with seafood: oyster and fish sauce. Both are incredibly useful, with each sauce packing in lots of contrasts despite sharing a marine-derived source. While fish sauce is a liquid with salty, savory, and pungent flavors, oyster sauce is instead a sweet and dense mixture, with a pleasant shellfish taste. Additionally, the two condiments come from different cuisines, with fish sauce hailing from Southeast Asia and oyster sauce from China. Accordingly, they also come with their own distinct culinary applications. As both are pantry staples on Jet Tila's list of cooking essentials, understanding their nuances is key to crafting quality Asian dishes.