The Best Pork Parts To Save For More Flavorful Soups And Stocks

Although by no means a new practice, nose-to-tail eating remains more relevant than ever. Repurposing every animal cut is not only more sustainable — and affordable — to the alternative, but also showcases delectable flavors of underrated meat parts. For easy entry into such cooking, turn to the flavor potential of pork-based soups. Sure, chops and ribs may receive the bulk of the attention, but save other pork parts and you can create a flavor-packed stock or broth. And while pork-based soups are less common than ones made from chicken, beef, or vegetables, rest assured there are plenty worth making.

To begin, you'll want some bones for a stock, combined with meat bits for flavor. Plus, a dose of connective tissue goes a long way, enriching the soup as gelatin under slow heat. Common options include pork backbone, which satisfies such requirements with ease. Similarly, pork neck offers a nice ratio of bone and meat for the task. And don't neglect the flavor potential of using already smoked ham hock, pork ribs, as well as cuts from the pork butt region. Finally, opt to mix in skin-on cuts like pig feet and knuckle for a hefty dose of collagen to further enrich your soup base.