The Best Pork Parts To Save For More Flavorful Soups And Stocks
Although by no means a new practice, nose-to-tail eating remains more relevant than ever. Repurposing every animal cut is not only more sustainable — and affordable — to the alternative, but also showcases delectable flavors of underrated meat parts. For easy entry into such cooking, turn to the flavor potential of pork-based soups. Sure, chops and ribs may receive the bulk of the attention, but save other pork parts and you can create a flavor-packed stock or broth. And while pork-based soups are less common than ones made from chicken, beef, or vegetables, rest assured there are plenty worth making.
To begin, you'll want some bones for a stock, combined with meat bits for flavor. Plus, a dose of connective tissue goes a long way, enriching the soup as gelatin under slow heat. Common options include pork backbone, which satisfies such requirements with ease. Similarly, pork neck offers a nice ratio of bone and meat for the task. And don't neglect the flavor potential of using already smoked ham hock, pork ribs, as well as cuts from the pork butt region. Finally, opt to mix in skin-on cuts like pig feet and knuckle for a hefty dose of collagen to further enrich your soup base.
Pork backbones and neck bones are perfect for soup stocks
If you're after a pork soup base with minimal fuss, then the backbone is an ideal starting place. The advantage of the cut is that it's rich in meat, bone, and collagen, all in ratios that create a nice stock. As a result, the broth will be flavorful, but not overwhelmingly so. Meanwhile, the mouthfeel will retain a measured thickness for a hearty yet sippable soup. Pork backbone comes from the same region as the ribs, comprising leftover cuts of the spine. So while it's unlikely you'll have such scraps from do-it-yourself butchering, inquire for it at a friendly butcher shop to buy the cut at a reasonable price.
Alternatively, pork neck bones are another beloved option. This cut comes in easy-to-use scraps that are naturally left over from the butchering process. Like backbones, pork neck bones are high in collagen, lending a rich texture to soups and stews. And with more attached meatiness, such a cut benefits from an initial roast or pan-fry for caramelization, elevating its flavors. Followed by high heat simmering, the resultant broth takes on a palatable milkiness. It's the distinct quality of Japan's tonkotsu ramen (not to be confused with torikustu and tonkatsu), as well as Chinese-style pork broths. With backbones and neck bones naturally developing such delicious culinary character, it's no surprise they commonly comprise a soup base in several cuisines.
Ribs and ham hock are excellent options for broths
Admittedly, it's fairly standard to seek out pork backbone and neck bones specifically for soup-making. And while they do make an especially well-balanced stock, it's possible to construct a soup with more common leftover cuts, too. For instance, if you have uncooked meat that was meant for tender, fall-off-the-bone ribs, then break the cut into pieces to form a broth base. In Chinese and Southeast Asian cuisines, ribs are commonly paired with root vegetables to create a nourishing soup. And due to a larger ratio of meat to bone, such broths turn out milder, hence why they're commonly enhanced with other vegetables and spices. And while less typical, you can also use scraps from unfinished butchering of pork shoulder or butt. Just remember to add in bones to build body and flavor.
If you want to prepare a pork broth with a distinct flavor, then turn to ham hocks. After all, even smoked pork leftovers can be simmered into an aromatic soup. In a similar vein, you can also use bones left over from braises and roasts as a soup base. So next time you're done carving, freeze the remnants for use down the line. And don't stress regarding impurities; it's common to start your soup construction with a parboil first. Followed by time on the stovetop or in a pressure cooker, you'll attain a delectable result.
Reach for pork offal for rich flavor and nutrition
Finally, don't sleep on cartilage-heavy offal to build a rich pork soup. For instance, often overlooked pig feet offer dense broth potential. The cut is filled with bones, cartilage, tendons, and meat — a medley of components ideal for a thick and flavorful pork stock. In fact, if you let a pig foot soup slowly simmer then cool, you'll even witness a solid buildup of gelatin. Such a quality is celebrated for its rich flavor and texture, as well as health benefits from the collagen.
Other offal useful for building a soup stock includes pork tail, head, and organs like liver, heart, and gizzards. Rich in nutrients and flavor, these often discarded cuts make for enticing flavors. Use pork head for an especially rich pozole, or combine pork offal with chicken stock and vegetables for a lighter broth. Regardless of the cut you use, remember to keep the skin on, and feel free to throw a medley in at once. Broths are well suited for dilution, so if the taste is too strong, it's easy to soften flavors. Not to mention such pork cuts are typically inexpensive, further alleviating pressure regarding dish assembly.
Plus, cartilage-rich offal is a great way to add body to a pot of exclusively bones or meat-heavy pork cuts. So if you ever pick up the wrong pork cut by mistake, don't forget making a stock is a viable solution. Simmer the cuts down and you'll be rewarded with an aromatic result for all kinds of pork-based soups.