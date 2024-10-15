How To Easily Poach Chicken So It Tastes Good

If you're looking for a simple, healthy way to prepare chicken, you might want to give poaching a try. Poaching is a cooking method that involves gently cooking with water. It's not the same as boiling, and when done correctly should yield more tender results. There's no butter or oil required.

You might associate poaching primarily with eggs. And if you've tried cooking poached eggs to disastrous effect, you may be disinclined to give this method a chance with other foods. But rest assured, poaching is pretty much as simple as it gets, and poaching chicken can actually be easier than poaching eggs! It's a quick, healthy method that should yield tender meat with minimal effort.

You can poach chicken for various recipes, and it's a great option when meal prepping for the week. Sliced or shredded poached chicken can be a go-to protein for everything from casseroles and tacos, to soups, salads, and sandwiches. There are several different methods, so feel free to try them all. You can even check out Andrew Zimmerman's tips for easy poached chicken. But here's one way that works well, so let's break it down!