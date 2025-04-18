8 Of The Tastiest Marinades For Your Tuna Steak

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's almost unfair to call tuna that comes in a can and a meaty tuna steak the same dish. But believe it or not, both hail from the same deep sea fish. Seared tuna steaks have a slightly lighter taste compared to beef or poultry, but still hit the savory note that distinguishes a great steak. When you take a deliciously meaty bite, you'll be struggling to see any resemblance between the steak and what you're used to mixing up with mayo in a tuna salad.

You can upgrade the flavor even more by marinading the fish for a few hours before you cook it up. A great marinade is easy to create using a few rules, combining ingredients that serve different purposes, ultimately creating plenty of flavor that infuses into the fish.

We talked to Richard LaMarita, chef-instructor at the Institute of Culinary Education's New York City campus about the best ways to build a marinade and must-try ingredients that work well for tuna steaks. Executive chef Carlos Fierro from Kachina Cantina also shared the unexpected ingredient that he pairs with tuna to add an earthy element to this popular fish.

Marinading your tuna steak is a great way to enjoy tasty flavor, whether it's adding savory elements like soy sauce or extra herbiness. Here are some of the marinades made and recommended by top chefs that you can recreate at home.