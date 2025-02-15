The Absolute Worst Type Of Oil For Stir-Frying

Stir-fries are bountiful dishes teeming with protein, carbs, fats, and, of course, flavor. Whether you prefer yours with long noodles or short grain rice or enjoy it topped with shrimp or studded with earthy veggies, oil is a non-negotiable and central ingredient in a stir fry. And while cooking with oil isn't rocket science, the type you use can make or break a stir-fry recipe.

There are many oils you can use when stir-frying, which might feel overwhelming, but process of elimination can help you determine which type works best for you. The bottom line: Never use low-smoke point cooking oils. Oils with low smoke points burn up at the high temperatures needed for stir-frying, facilitating a bitter taste and a plume of smoke that will set off your fire alarm and disrupt the cooking process. As much as we love the flavor of fresh, peppery extra virgin olive oil, its delicate taste is destroyed at high heat and doesn't do your stir-fry any favors. Other common low-smoke point oils include toasted sesame oil, unrefined coconut oil, flaxseed oil, and butter. If you're a fan of low-smoke point oils, use them as a finisher to accent the final dish.