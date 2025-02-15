The Absolute Worst Type Of Oil For Stir-Frying
Stir-fries are bountiful dishes teeming with protein, carbs, fats, and, of course, flavor. Whether you prefer yours with long noodles or short grain rice or enjoy it topped with shrimp or studded with earthy veggies, oil is a non-negotiable and central ingredient in a stir fry. And while cooking with oil isn't rocket science, the type you use can make or break a stir-fry recipe.
There are many oils you can use when stir-frying, which might feel overwhelming, but process of elimination can help you determine which type works best for you. The bottom line: Never use low-smoke point cooking oils. Oils with low smoke points burn up at the high temperatures needed for stir-frying, facilitating a bitter taste and a plume of smoke that will set off your fire alarm and disrupt the cooking process. As much as we love the flavor of fresh, peppery extra virgin olive oil, its delicate taste is destroyed at high heat and doesn't do your stir-fry any favors. Other common low-smoke point oils include toasted sesame oil, unrefined coconut oil, flaxseed oil, and butter. If you're a fan of low-smoke point oils, use them as a finisher to accent the final dish.
The best type of oil for stir-frying
An approved cooking oil for a stir-fry should be able to withstand temperatures of up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Luckily your options aren't limited, and there are plenty of high smoke point oils suited for a stir-fry dinner.
Peanut oil flaunts a slightly nutty flavor that complements stir-fries without overpowering or burning up the dish — a perfect alternative to sesame oil, which shares a similar flavor profile. Sunflower oil isn't a far cry from sesame oil, either. Avocado oil has a fresh, buttery, and mild flavor profile and a high smoke point, making it a common choice for stir fries. Canola oil has the most mild taste out of the high smoke point oils, making it a no-frills, tried-and-true option for stir-frying. For a rich and luxurious-tasting stir fry, use ghee, a high-fat, lactose-free clarified butter that can withstand high temperatures.
The smoke point of an oil is more important than you may realize. Though it's easy to reach for the first cooking oil you see in the pantry, save fragile, low smoke point oils for salad dressings, marinades, and garnishes and use your favorite high smoke point oil to maintain the integrity of your world-famous stir-fry.